Today is another day, the movie Aladdin with Will Smith is not on air / In its place

Kim Lee5 hours ago
Today is another day: Serena Bortone is not on the air

The strike of journalists scheduled for today, Wednesday 29 December, the Rai programming changes. On Rai 1 the day started without “Unomattina“, in its place a replica of the broadcast led by Monica Giandotti and Marco Frittella. Also “Today is another daywill not air at 14.00. Serena Bortone and her stable affections should return regularly tomorrow, Thursday 30 December. While on Friday 31 December instead of the program the film “A joyful Christmas“. “Today is another day”Will return to join the Rai 1 audience from Monday 3 January 2022, including the day of the Epiphany. This afternoon, therefore, space for the film “Aladdin“With Will Smith and to follow the rerun of the tournament of” Tale and Which Show“, The line will then switch to”The legacy” And “The usual unknown”, Regularly broadcast.

Instead of “Today is another day” the film “Aladdin”

This afternoon, Wednesday 29 December, on Rai 1 instead of “Today is another day“The film will be broadcast”Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie. It is the plot of the live action remake of the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name, winner of two Oscars for Best Soundtrack and Best Song (A Whole New World). The film stars Will Smith in the role of the Genius: “I was terrified. When I got the call saying they were remaking Aladdin and they wanted me to be a part of it. It was a bit like they were saying ‘Let’s do The Godfather again, let’s think of you for the role of Al Pacino’!”Said a Cinefilos. Recall that in the original film the Genius is voiced by Robin Williams. Aladdin and Princess Jasmine are played by Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.

