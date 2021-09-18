Today is Batman Day, here are the titles to celebrate it in streaming

From the Burton films of the 90s to the very recent Justice League, passing through Nolan’s titles and many peculiar animated versions, here is a roundup of titles to celebrate the day dedicated to Bat Man

Opened in July 2014, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the first comic book release Detective Comics, the Batman Day has over time become a much awaited celebration by Batman fans, which usually takes place on teaerzo weekend of September. Punctual, therefore, arrives again this year today September 18th with many initiatives organized by DC Comics and not only to give due recognition to one of the best known and most memorable masked heroes. Panini, for example, has been coming out these days Batman: The World, anthological volume that contains adventures set in different countries, including a story that takes place in Rome, entitled Ianus and written and drawn by Alessandro Bilotta and Nicola Mari (of which you can see an image above). For those who prefer cinema and television, waiting for the new The Batman by Matt Reeves due out in 2022, you are spoiled for choice. there some titles to be recovered streaming:

1. The films of the nineties

You can not start a marathon dedicated to Bruce Wayne without starting from the basics, or rather from tetralogy of the nineties. Indeed, to be precise everything starts in 1989 with Tim Burton directed by Batman, with Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight e Jack Nicholson unsurpassed in those of Joker. It will then follow Batman: the return, also by Burton and with Danny DeVito And Michelle Pfeiffer respectively as Penguin and Catwoman. Joel Schumacher it then replaces Burton in the next two chapters, which have left contrasting judgments in the critics but which are still remembered today as small cult camps: Batman Forever with Val Kilmer in the role of the protagonist, Jim Carrey in those of the Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones in those of Two-Face (among other things, it is known that the two hated each other and that created many problems on the set); and finally Batman & Robin, with George Clooney and Bat-suit nipples. All of these titles are available on Amazon Prime Video and Now.

2. The Nolan Trilogy

The 2000s mark a decisive change of pace with regard to the filmic representation of Bat Man, thanks to the fact that Warner decides to entrust him to the mind of Christopher Nolan. A trilogy comes out (whose titles are also visible on Prime Video and Now) come on decidedly dark tones but which are also an intricate narrative and symbolic mechanism that wants to reflect on politics, guilt, the fine line between good and evil, justice and violence. Christian Bale makes its debut in Batman Begins in 2005, and then resumed the role The dark Knight 2008, which we will always remember for the damned and shocking interpretation of the lamented Heath Ledger as the new Joker. Finally everything is accomplished The dark Knight: The return with a Bane (Tom Hardy) ready to clean up in his own way a corrupt Gotham and also a seductive and elusive Catwoman played by Anne Hathaway.

3. Batman Ninja

For those who know by heart the cinematic incarnations of this hero a good chance to expand their interests is certainly on the animation front. There are many animated films that in recent years have expanded the narrative universe linked to the Bat Man and often also in unusual and original ways. Among these the most peculiar is certainly Batman Ninja, a real 2018 anime directed by Junpei Mizusaki and available on Netflix. In this adventure Batman finds himself catapulted into Medieval Japan from the Edo era but his main adversaries have also traveled back in time with him (Deathstroke, Poison Ivy, Two-Face and Penguin) who compete for the Japanese lands as new and terrible feudal lords. But soon it will be discovered that the real threat is Lord Joker: the only hope for Bruce Wayne will be to enter the mentality of the real samurai and defeat his enemies also thanks to great (and unlikely) self-propelled castles. A Batman like you’ve never seen him before.

4. Batman: The Killing Joke

About Animated Batman, on the various streaming rental platforms (such as Amazon, Apple TV, Chili, Rakuten etc.) there are several titles ranging from the most family-friendly to more mature and violent experiments. It goes indeed from Batman and Harley Quinn which sees an unusual and ironic alliance between the superhero and the anti-heroine, a Batman vs Jack the Ripper, bizarre reinterpretation in a Victorian key, passing through Batman: Hush, adaptation of one of the darkest comic cycles that sees Batman face a new mysterious villain who wants to strike his closest loved ones. But even more shocking is Batman: The Killing Joke, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore, which focuses on the purest madness of Joker (who in the original version returns to have the voice of Mark Hamill) while making every effort to drive Commissioner Gordon mad despite Batman’s desperate attempts to stop him. A disturbing and nuanced story that further expands the psychological territories in which only this nocturnal hero can take us.

5. Justice League

To stay up to date on the most recent product in which our Batman is involved, we must definitely refer to Justice League, the film of the DC Expanded Universe who sees just the Bruce Wayne played by Ben Affleck rally other superheroes like Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg to bring Superman back to life and save the earth from the disastrous threat of Steppenwolf and Darkseid. As we know, the 2017 film went through several vicissitudes, until it was re-proposed in recent months in its full version as his own had conceived it. original director Zack Snyder. In this new guise, Batman is an even more conflicted hero among his own very human frailty and the need to carry out a task greater than himself, surrounded as he is by divine figures. You can see it on Now and Infinity +.