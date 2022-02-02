Today is Groundhog Day

Today is February 2nd and Groundhog Day is celebrated in the United States. It is a tradition made famous all over the world thanks to the film I start all over again (Groundhog Day) of 1993, which gathers numerous and devoted scholars including the director and the editorial staff of Post: It concerns a groundhog named Phil, resident of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and an expert in weather forecasters.

According to local tradition, in fact, the marmot is brought out of its den on the morning of February 2: if it sees its shadow and returns to its den, because the day is sunny, the winter will last another six weeks. If, on the other hand, he stays outside, because he does not see the shadow, the winter will end sooner. We don’t need to explain to you that there is no scientific logic, but that it is a typically American big bandwagon fun to follow. Phil will make his prediction around 7.20 in the US, 13.20 in Italy.

The best explanation of the Groundhog Day tradition remains that given by Phil Connors himself, the protagonist of I start all over again played by Bill Murray:

Once a year all eyes of the nation turn to this delightful Pennsylvania center, waiting for the prodigy groundhog. I’m talking about Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous meteorologist in the world, a true master. According to legend, he can predict the arrival of an early spring. The fundamental question we need to ask ourselves today is whether Phil will whistle for luck. Every year it’s the same pantomime, the mayor bangs the door with his stick, they bring out the big mouse, talk to him and the mouse answers. [Il sindaco annuncia che Phil la marmotta ha visto la sua ombra e quindi l’inverno sarà ancora lungo] This is a time when television fails to capture the sharp emotion of a big squirrel predicting the weather. I am delighted to be a witness. From Punxsutawney Phil Connors greets you, bye bye.

Groundhog Day became a tradition in the United States thanks to the Germanic-speaking peoples who emigrated to Pennsylvania starting in the early nineteenth century. When they arrived in America, these peoples kept a good part of their traditions linked to the so-called meteorognostics, a complicated word to indicate non-scientific weather forecasting systems based on signs and particular natural events.

In Europe, tradition dictated that badgers or bears were used, while in Pennsylvania the more practical tradition of observing the behavior of a marmot was established. Officially in Punxsutawney the tradition began in 1886.

Groundhog Day basically has its roots in common with the Candlemas feast for Catholics, which is celebrated on February 2 and which includes the blessing of candles. Several popular sayings, proverbs and nursery rhymes are related to Candlemas, a holiday that falls in the middle of winter when the days begin to get longer and it is less cold (usually).

When there is Candlemas

from the winter we stay fóra,

but if it rains or it blows,

nor does the winter run dry.

The rite is also celebrated by the pagan tradition and in turn has similarities with the Imbolc, the moment that for the Celts marked the transition between winter and spring.

