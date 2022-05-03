Today is Holy Cross Day. Did you know that Mason’s Day is also celebrated?

⌚Reading time: 6 minutes

Blake Lively arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

It’s the first Monday in May and that means it’s the day fashion and the arts merge and converge at New York’s famous Metropolitan Museum, better known as the MET.

The Met Gala It is an important event attended by the main figures in the world of fashion and entertainment and is dedicated to raising funds to benefit the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, a global and cultural phenomenon.

In the MET Gala 2022 the exhibition will be inaugurated: “In America: An anthology of fashion” which defines the theme of the gala. One of the first luminaries to arrive was the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens who surprised with a revealing black sheer dress. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, arrives at the event in a multicolored dress with feathers. Blake Lively arrived accompanied by her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, both are hosts of the gala this year. Lively made an impact on her arrival with a dress in rose gold tones gathered in a large bow, however, when she appeared on the steps, it unfolded and became a turquoise dress.

Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz arrived accompanied by her daughter Samuelle.

Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda attended with his wife Vanessa Nadal. Miranda is also one of the hosts of this year’s gala.

Venus Williams and Amy Schumer Did they agree on their looks?

New York Mayor Eric Adams arrived in a suit calling for a halt to gun attacks.

More celebrities from music and film continue to arrive.