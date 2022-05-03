Today is Holy Cross Day. Did you know that Mason’s Day is also celebrated?

Entertainment

Blake Lively arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

It’s the first Monday in May and that means it’s the day fashion and the arts merge and converge at New York’s famous Metropolitan Museum, better known as the MET.

The Met Gala It is an important event attended by the main figures in the world of fashion and entertainment and is dedicated to raising funds to benefit the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, a global and cultural phenomenon.

In the MET Gala 2022 the exhibition will be inaugurated: “In America: An anthology of fashion” which defines the theme of the gala.

One of the first luminaries to arrive was the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens who surprised with a revealing black sheer dress.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, arrives at the event in a multicolored dress with feathers.

Anna Wintour arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Blake Lively arrived accompanied by her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, both are hosts of the gala this year. Lively made an impact on her arrival with a dress in rose gold tones gathered in a large bow, however, when she appeared on the steps, it unfolded and became a turquoise dress.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Blake Lively arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ryan Reynolds arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz arrived accompanied by her daughter Samuelle.

Samuelle Leibovitz and Annie Leibovitz arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda attended with his wife Vanessa Nadal. Miranda is also one of the hosts of this year’s gala.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Venus Williams and Amy Schumer Did they agree on their looks?

Venus Williams arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Amy Schumer arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York Mayor Eric Adams arrived in a suit calling for a halt to gun attacks.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at In America: An Anthology of Fashion Themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, USA on May 2, 2022 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

More celebrities from music and film continue to arrive.

Sophie Hunter and Joe Jonas arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Emma Stone arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Camila Cabello arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion-themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sebastian Stan arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Chloe Grace Moretz arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kylie Jenner arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gwen Stefani arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lenny Kravitz arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

