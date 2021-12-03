Today is International Disability Day, that’s why

For forty years, since 1981, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities has been celebrated on 3 December. Approximately one billion people worldwide have a disability. Of these, 80% live in developing countries. Among other things, the number is constantly increasing, also because the average age of the population is growing and with it its fragility, and the Covid crisis has obviously worsened the situation. So every 3 December it is useful to remember the many social and architectural barriers still to be demolished. But also cultural ones, including the representation of people with disabilities returned by the media and beyond. And something, after long this story on the big and small screen has been defined above all by its absence, is changing.

Today, as the Guardian, we are instead facing a new generation of artists who are breaking through by making a real revolution in the name of inclusiveness. Such as actor Daniel Laurie, a carrier of Down syndrome, and a regular in the cast of Call the Midwife, a TV series that broadly addresses these issues involving various actors. As the story of Matt and Charlotte Court demonstrates, who in the midst of last year’s real lockdown, while still adjusting to news of their newborn baby’s Down syndrome diagnosis, spotted a casting from BBC Drama. .

A scene from Call the Midwife. Sophie Mutevellian

We were looking for a child to play precisely in an episode of the series Call the Midwife: plot of the episode the unexpected but joyful arrival of a child with Down syndrome in London in the 60s. They tried, their Nate was chosen and the experience is called cathartic: “Before in my head I thought that some doors for Nate would always be closed,” explains his father Matt. “Having that opportunity opened my eyes.” Another excellent case is that of the 2019 film The Peanut Butter Falcon, with newcomer Zack Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome, alongside Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Then there is the most recent Murder in Easttown by Brad Ingelsby, an HBO miniseries, which cast teenager Kassie Mundhenk as Moira Ross, the daughter of Detective Mare’s best friend. “We were proud that our storyline included a young man who generally may not be cast due to his different abilities,” commented Kate Winslet, star in the role of the detective. “I don’t like the word disability: I’ve never done that. To me, Kassie is skilled in a different way, and she was as capable as any other cast or crew member of dealing with set commitments. ”

While just today in Italy Salvo Ficarra and Valentino Picone present Tarzan’s son, a documentary on the Palermo jungle for the disabled, directed by the director Mariagrazia Moncada and produced, in fact, by their Tramp Limited, broadcast on December 3, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on Retequattro. The protagonist is Giovanni Cupidi, quadriplegic since the age of 13, brilliant statistician, blogger and activist for people with disabilities. “What is important to us”, explain the two comedians in this case as producers, “is that we understand how we all, first of all, have to make a contribution”.

