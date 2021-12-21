today is it possible to buy Bitcoin with Paypal in Italy?

In Italy, more and more people want to buy cryptocurrencies and in particular Bitcoin which is the most famous and popular of these. It is in fact a an ever-expanding phenomenon around the world and in the last two years the number of small savers who have decided to invest, even small amounts of money, in Bitcoin has also grown a lot. This desire is inevitably linked to the issue of security in the purchase of virtual currencies.

If on the one hand, in fact, the number of those who want to buy digital currencies is growing continuously, on the other these people are wondering how to complete this operation with the utmost serenity. In this regard, in fact, there are many users who prefer to use Paypal to buy Bitcoin, as it is one payment instrument which guarantees a high level of security. At the moment, however, only those living in the United States can exploit this possibility, but it is not excluded that in the future European investors may also benefit from it.

How to use Paypal to buy cryptocurrencies

To buy Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, however, there are excellent alternatives, namely those that involve the use of one highly reliable online trading platform and the use of Paypal to deposit or withdraw funds. These must always be chosen from among the most popular and used by millions of people. Famous examples are: eToro, OBR Invest, IQ Option, XTB, Trade.com and Plus 500.

The use in combination with a certified platform, in possession of the Cysec license, and a Paypal account for deposits, represents the highest degree of security for those who today in Italy want to invest in Bitcoin or other digital currencies. By acting in this way it is possible avoid scams that many trading platforms, called exchanges, have operated in the past and have the highest degree of reliability and serenity in investments.

In this way it is indeed possible invest in cryptocurrencies, or in any other asset present on the platforms, with the same security that is reasonable to expect from a bank. The reference brokers are in fact subject to the same stringent regulations of banks. Consequently, all possible fraud risks are avoided in this way. Investments in this case will take advantage of the so-called purchase of CFDs.

How to invest in Bitcoin with a trading platform

The use of CFD, that is, contracts for difference, is very simple. After depositing money into your account via Paypal, each individual investor will have to choose which cryptocurrency they want to buy or select Bitcoin if their intention is to buy the queen of virtual coins. CFDs always present a range with a purchase price and a sale price, this difference allows brokers to allow their members to invest in the absence of commissions.

Furthermore, this type of investment also has the following advantages:

Maximum simplicity.

Intuitive graphics .

. Possibility to sell short.

Presence of financial levers .

. There are many indicators.

Excellent management tools.

There short selling it is a possibility, granted by the main brokers on most investment assets, which allows you to make profits even when a stock loses value, obviously predicting the correct trend in advance. This is a technique that some experienced investors have also used with Bitcoins when this virtual currency reached record levels, assuming a loss in value in the following months.

The financial levers, which traders can activate on their investments, offer investors the ability to multiply the return on transactions, should they prove to be productive. Among management tools of the best brokers finally, the stop loss and take profit are certainly worth mentioning, which allow a sale to be triggered automatically when a predetermined value is reached, both positive and negative.