Today is the last day they will search for missing shipwrecks in Cabrera

This Sunday is the last day that members of the Dominican Navy and the Civil Defense they will look for the people who are still missing of the boat that capsized off the coast of the María Trinidad Sánchez provincein the vicinity of the municipality of Cabrera.

In a conversation with LISTÍN DIARIO, Marlon Arias, municipal mayor of Cabrera, reported that lto investigation will be until todayHowever, from Monday onwards it will be the fishermen who go out to work who will notify if they find or see something on the high seas.

“From Monday onwards we will be coordinated with the fishermen, Every day when you go out fishing, just in case you see something, notify us,” Arias said.

The mayor said that the search for the remaining people has been intense, but they have had no results, however, yesterday a container was found containing gasoline, what could have been the yola that was bound for Puerto Rico.

Last Wednesday morning, the lifeless body of Junior Fana Martinez, while exactly a week ago the body of Narciso Almanzar (Chiquilin).

On the other hand, four people were rescued: Adonis Bonillafrom 45; Luis Alfredo Gonzalez Rodriguezof 28; German Ortiz44 and Luis Angel Alvarado Alonsoof 24.

In the fragile boat a total of 17 people traveled bound for the island of Puerto Rico, however, was shipwrecked in Río San Juan.