Today is the Met Gala 2022

The call met gala Hello Costume Institute Gala it is in the nature of a benefit event that kicks off the annual fashion show of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress in New York City. The amount raised in this gala represents the entire annual budget of the Dress Institute, which reaches a figure of more than 10 million dollars.

In order to celebrate the Institute of Dress, all the guests at this gala dress according to the theme of the year. The Met Gala is one of the most important social events for the Manhattan agenda, so celebrities are cited in it. , businessmen, royalty, models, designers and socialites from all over the world.

When is the MET Gala 2022?

The MET Gala 2022 this will take place May 2, 2022. The Met Gala theme for this 2022 is: In America: An Anthology of Fashion. (In America: An Anthology of Fashion). The transmission time will be from 4:30 p.m. (central Mexico).

Where to see the Met Gala live?

To follow MET Gala broadcast which occurs on the first Monday in May. You can see it through channel E! Latin America, by pay television in Mexico.

Who is invited to the MET Gala 2022?

Among the many celebrities who will attend the Met Gala are the names of figures such as: Andrew Garfield, Zoë Kravitz, Megan Fox, Madonna, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Anitta, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Tom Holland , Hailey Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson, The Weeknd, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and mentions of the possible attendance of Lady Gaga, and Harry Styles , two of the favorites in their appearances on the stairs of the MET.