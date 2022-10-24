Today is Wonder Woman’s Day, why is it celebrated?

This Friday, October 21, the day of one of the most powerful women in comics is celebrated around the world and, without a doubt, the most popular and famous female manager in the world: Wonder Woman.

The most famous superheroine DC Comics has its special day and will be celebrated for hbo max. She is remembered because it is the day the character first appeared in a comicfar away and long ago in 1941.

Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman from the series.

Created by psychologist William Marstonthe character intended, in a anticipatory feminismbe a representative of the strength womanish in the fictional universe.

Like most of her superpowered colleagues, the Wonder Woman Not only is he invincible in his fight against evil, but he can fly, lift cars without breaking his wrists, and has quicker reflexes than even a ninja.

Her strength is also increased by certain elements such as her famous bracelets that help her to counteract the attack of any firearm.

The super-powerful celebration was already claimed by Gal Gadot on social networks, the actress who these days sticks out her chest on behalf of Diana Prince.







Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Photo EFE

The unforgettable TV series

If it’s about wonders, go a paragraph for Linda Carter, forever Wonder Woman in the television series of the same name, which had her in that character from 1975 to 1979.

Her portrayal as a heroine fighting for justice, the love, peace and sexual equality has led Wonder Woman, and Linda Carter herself, to be a model and, at the same time, become a feminist icon

The HBO Max celebration

About this, hbo maxsomething like the platform of superheroes, did not want to miss this special day to celebrate it.

What can you find on HBO Max? Wonder Woman: Before becoming Wonder Woman, she used to be just Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior.

In this film that works as a prequel to the character, Diana’s mission is to stop the First World Warbelieving that the conflict was started by the Amazons’ enemy, Ares.

Also, wonder woman 1984 During the Cold War, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two enemies: media businessman Maxwell Lord and Cheetah, while reuniting with her boyfriend Steve Trevor.

Released in 2020, directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay he wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham, and starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, among others. Also, this movie is the sequel to Wonder Woman (premiered in 2017).







Gal Gadot, with director Patty Jenkins, on the set of “Wonder Woman 1984.” Photo Clay Enos/Warner Bros via AP)

What else? Wonder Woman: Lineage is a 2019 animated film that focuses on the DC superheroine. The film premiered on digital platforms on October 5, 2019 and was released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 22, 2019. It focuses on the character facing enemies from the past who come together and form Villainy Inc.

It is the origin of Wonder Woman as a member of the League of Justiceas he fights for good and seeks to help a troubled young woman recruited by an evil organization.

Also wonder-woman With the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Athena, the speed of Mercury and the beauty of Aphrodite, this production is based on the character that will bring the myth to life.

