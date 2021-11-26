today, it can be worth 2,800 euros

A very curious coin for some, but with a value, today, in some versions, absolutely unique.

There are coins that for one reason or another they enter the heart of memories of a particular country, consequently of a people. There are coins that for some peculiarities, more than others remain etched in the memory of citizens who have handled them for years. Pieces often not even unique, indeed, absolutely popular, but thanks to some characteristics not at all secondary they manage to carve out a not secondary place in what is in some ways considered the collective memory of a country.

The currency in question belongs to the old lire family. A coin according to some aspects absolutely unique by genre, almost certainly with an empirical impact. A coin has arrived in the hands of the Italians in the late 1950s. From that moment, until the disappearance of the lira, several versions of the same coin were minted, up to the bimetallic of the early 1980s. We are obviously talking about the 500 lire coin, a coin which due to its characteristics is practically impossible to forget.

The double metal coin: how much a particular version of 500 lire can be worth

A coin undoubtedly with absolutely particular features. The bimetallic version with the double tone, the double view in a sense, on two different levels, often today exchanged for the 2 euro coin from the attacker on duty is a real gem. The deception is always around the corner, unfortunately and too many times the crafty man on duty, as mentioned, has tried to exchange an old 500 lire coin for a 2 euro coin, with a value, at least nominal certainly greater. In short, certain situations are never lacking.

READ ALSO >>> Coins, take out all the old Lire: if you have these it’s your lucky day

From 1958 to 2002 this coin has represented a non-secondary piece of our daily life. Silver pieces in the first phase, bimetallic in the second. At this point, however, it is fair to consider some versions that somehow have gone down in history for their own imperfection, let’s talk about the most classic of the minting errors proposed by the Ebay platform. The appearance is the classic one, on the facades the Republic and the Quirinale square. But the image as a whole appears decentralized. Value, 2,800 euros. A real treasure for those lucky enough to find this truly unique piece of the history of the Italian Lira at home. Truly unique pieces.