“Today much more positive than a year ago. In Campania we always mask, even after mid-June”

“The Government has decided to maintain the obligation of the mask until mid-June, thank goodness. It was the least that could be done. The data we have today are these and we must worry a little: we now have between 60 thousand and the 80 thousand positives in Italy, which are many more than we had a year ago, when we were traveling on the 20/30 thousand positives. The difference is that today we have many more asymptomatic. A year ago Covid had heavier consequences. However, having still today between 60 thousand and 80 thousand positives is a figure that must worry us and remind us that Covid has not been canceled “. So Vincenzo De Luca took stock of the situation in Campania during the usual live social on Friday.

The president of the Region looks at the news related to the pandemic coming from China: “The other fact that should worry us is what comes from China, which always anticipates the spread of Covid by a few months. The data that has meant, even for us, is that new, very aggressive variants emerge that can rekindle the outbreak. This means that we must be cautious, waiting for new vaccines that will allow us to face Covid as we deal with annual flu. To date we do not yet have this type of vaccine”.

De Luca also anticipated the intention of extending the use of the mask to Campania beyond mid-June, also for the summer months: “The Government did well to establish the obligation to use the mask in indoor premises until halfway through June. As far as we are concerned, in Campania, we always use the mask, even after mid-June. Then we will see how the situation will be at the end of September / beginning of October, but we must be even more cautious “.