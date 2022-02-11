today on TV Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise directed by Brian De Palma

Descending from the top with a rope and getting to a millimeter from the ground is now a classic of cinema, revised and reused thousands of times, which owes its fortune to a famous scene from the movie now on TV Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise directed by Brian De Palma.

The film tells the story of a member of the secret section of the CIA, The Impossible Mission Force, charged with carrying out an important mission in Prague together with his team. His name is Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), is one of the few to make it out alive and for the rest of the film he will be held responsible and hunted down by the police all over the world until he is able to prove his innocence, unmasking the real culprit.

The film is full of special effects, in addition to the famous scene where Cruise drops from the roof, we had never before seen a helicopter in a railway station. The work behind the camera of the famous American director Brian De Palmaprior to the making of this film, has been Carlito’s Waya film that earned him a Golden Globes nomination also thanks to his performances by Sean Penn and Penelope Ann Miller. Expectations, when Mission Impossible finally hit theaters, were obviously very high. The film of him, for many a direct competitor of the most famous spy in the world 007was positively received by the public, less by international critics.

Nonetheless, in its first week of screening, the film garnered $ 75 million at the box office to reach $ 500 million worldwide at the end of 1996. Alone Independence Day And Twister they managed to do better that year in number of visions.

Mission Impossible is not an original title, the film takes its name and the iconic soundtrack with a lot of bell, from a famous series of the 60s entitled “Mission Impossible”Produced by Joseph Gantaman.

In recent years there have been numerous on-screen citations of the most iconic scenes of Mission Impossible, as well as many commercial advertisements, broadcasting at the moment, refer to the film that this year turns 26 from the first screening. Parodies of Tom Cruise in action are also inevitable and easily available online.

Meanwhile, the saga continues. Six chapters of Mission Impossible are screened in the cinema, while we are waiting for the seventh chapter which should see the light in 2023.

In the meantime, it is Friday 11 February 2022 and we can only see today on TV Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise directed by Brian De Palma, tuning in to Italia 1 at 11.15pm