Today on TV: One of the Best Horror Movies in Recent Years – Movie News

Tonight, at 10:30 p.m., you can see ‘Never turn off the light’ on La Sexta, the chilling story that captivated James Wan.

If you want to live a chilling story, one of those that don’t really let you sleep, this night at 10:30 p.m. you have an appointment in The sixth to see never turn off the lightthe film directed by filmmaker David F. Sandberg, whose plot so captivated James Wan, one of the great directors of the horror genre, that he decided to be part of the project as a producer.

never turn off the light It’s a feature film adaptation. of the short film that Sandberg made years ago for a contest. The action follows Rebecca, a woman who after living a childhood plagued by fears and fears of the shadows, and everything that is hidden in it, seems to have left that dark stage behind. However, now her little brother Martin is experiencing the same events that once tormented her to the point of nearly losing her sanity.

This time, Rebecca She is determined to face her past and not let her brother have to go through the same ordeal. The darkness chases them and in it hides a strange and dangerous creature that only appears when the shadows appear. In addition, the strange entity seems to have a peculiar predilection for his mother Sophie. Rebecca’s family will not rest until they put an end to this mystery that has been behind them for years.

Considered one of the great horror titles of recent years, the film has a great personal aura, as some of the characters that appear in the film are inspired by real people who have been part of the director’s life. For one role in particular (unfortunately we can’t tell you which one until you see the movie), Sandberg was originally based on the story of a real woman he knew and that he was going through a depression and had even tried to commit suicide on several occasions. In the end, the film became more of a horror story than a story about depression, but for Sandberg this point was very important to be portrayed in some way in the film, since he also went through a depression.

The story of this film, already in its beginning as a short film, had so much potential that, although it did not win the prize for which it was nominated in that contest, Sandberg won something better: capturing the interest of great directors and producers. The first to do so was Lawrence Grey, who wanted to collaborate with James Wan to produce a feature film, and this project was the common thread that made Wan look at Never turn off the light. Once he saw the short it was he who proposed to Sandberg to make the proposal of adapt the script into a feature film.

never turn off the light drinks from the most personal and intimate terror, the one that connects with the viewer and makes them wonder if even that story could be happening. Also, to add a more gloomy element, the basement where they shot the film caught fire just two months after filming finished. For the locations of the house that appears on the screen, they used the same one used by the team of ouija board (2014) and Ouija: The origin of maI (2016).

