Today Paul Walker would be 49 years old, we remember him

The actor Paul Walker, who achieved popularity in the saga “The Fast and the Furious”, would be 49 years old this September 12. To celebrate him in memory, we point out some highlights of his career in the film and TV industry.

As you may recall, this blond man, one meter 88 centimeters tall, died in 2013 after crashing his vehicle and it caught fire as a result of speeding. The event occurred in California, United States where he was native.

Before becoming a big acting star, Walker went so far as to reveal that he wanted to be a marine biologist, a passion he combined with his work as a professional model. Between 1985 and 1994 he stepped on a film set as a guest actor on several television shows such as “The Young and the Restless” and “Touched by an Angel”. He also gained fame through teen movies like “Someone Like You” and “Game of Champions.” Let’s revive his career!

Unstoppable

In 1986 his first approaches to the industry allowed him to break into the cinema in the horror and comedy film “Monster in the Closet”. Wasting no time, that same year, he joined the series “Throb”, where he played the 12-year-old son of Sandy (Jeremy Beatty).

Although his beginnings were slow, in 1998, Paul played Phil Deedle in the feature film “Meet the Deedles”. That same year he also participated in the film set in the 1950s “Pleasantville”, starring Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon. A year later he performed in “Varsity Blues”, “She She She’s All That” and “Brokedown Palace”. With no time to rest, in 2000 he played Caleb Mandrake in the film «The Skulls».

In 2001, fame smiled on him as officer Brian O’Conner in the action movie “The Fast and the Furious.” In the story, after being an undercover boss, he entered car racing to catch Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), whom he ends up befriending.

“JoyRide”

Also, in 2001 he played Lewis Thomas in the movie “Joy Ride”, where Lewis along with his brother and girlfriend try to flee from a trucker who wants to kill them. In 2003 he played Brian O’Conner again in the second film “2 Fast 2 Furious”, in which Brian along with Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) go undercover as street racers to try to put Carter Verone (Cole Hauser) in prison. ), a drug trafficker. That same year he participated in “Timeline”, where he played Chris Johnston.

In 2005 he appeared in the movie “Into the Blue” with Jessica Alba, where he played Jared Cole, a born diver who, after finding a sunken plane loaded with cocaine, must fight to save himself from dangerous traffickers and sharks.

A year later, in 2006, he landed a supporting role in Clint Eastwood’s “Flags of Our Fathers,” where he played Sergeant Henry “Hank” Hansen. He also appeared in films such as “Running Scared” and in Walt Disney Pictures’ “Eight Below,” where he played Jerry Shepard, who takes a risk to rescue some dogs left alone in Antarctica before the dawn arrives. storm.

In 2008 he starred in the independent film “The Lazarus Project”. In 2009 he again played the role of Brian O’Conner in «Fast & Furious». This time Brian helps Dominic uncover Letty’s killer. The film is the fourth installment of the saga and was released in April of the same year.

Last stage

In 2010 the actor continued to wow with his successes alongside actors Matt Dillon and Hayden Christensen in the crime drama film “Takers” (also known as “Bone Deep”).

That same year he starred in the series of “National Geographic Channel, Expedition Great White”; where she spent 11 days as part of a boat crew tasked with capturing and tagging seven great white sharks off the coast of Mexico.

In 2011 he was seen again in the role of Brian O’Conner, this time in the movie “Fast Five”, the fifth installment of the saga of “The Fast and the Furious”, in which old acquaintances returned to the screen .

Already in 2013, he starred together with Vin Disel in the sixth installment of this saga, which is called “The Fast and the Furious 6”. That same year, Paul Walker died, as we said, in a speeding crash. After his death, three films in which he had participated were released: “Hours” (2013), “Brick Mansions” (2014) and “Furious 7” (2015).