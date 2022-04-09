Today, Raúl Araiza goes with everything against Galilea Montijo | Instagram

He left with everything! Raul Araiza He could not contain himself and went with everything against his partner from the Hoy Galilea Montijo Program, because his annoyance against the driver was such that he even assures “it looked bad”.

it was the same Martha Galilea Montijo who could not keep silent and shared for the audience that Raúl Araiza Herrera dared to call her “silly”, because the actor also told her “you are very silly today” and even assured that it would have looked bad after having faced the coronavirus on two occasions.

These harsh words would have occurred during the Los Vecinos game, of which both were part on April 6 and were teammates; however, the communicator Today could not avoid his annoyance when observing the poor performance of the tapatia during the dynamic.

It may interest you: Galilea Montijo would leave the Today Program, goodbye?

Although some thought that this situation could show that in reality the hosts of the morning star do not get along at all, they themselves indicated that it was all a joke to add intensity to the television program. Let us remember that this is not the first time that a “lawsuit” has been raised as a joke during the broadcast.

WATCH THE CONFESSION HERE

Today, Raúl Araiza goes with everything against Galilea Montijo. Photo: Instagram.



But Galilea Montijo is giving something else to talk about, because the host of other programs such as Little Giants, Telethon and more could leave the Hoy Program, which has put her followers on alert.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, “la Gali” would leave his teammates Raúl Araiza, Andrea Legarreta, Arath de la Torre, Tania Rincón, Andrea Escalona and more to be part of another project.

El Arguenderito assures that Montijo would be part of a new melodrama planned to be part of the nocturnal programming of the Fábrica de las Ilusiones, in which, of course, she would be the protagonist.

The journalist shared that the project could mean six months out of Today for the communicator and that although the executives do not see Legarreta’s friend outside the morning, they agreed to let her be part of the soap opera.

In the past, the artist has confessed that she likes to stay on Hoy at the request of the executives and the public, but that they well know that she would like to be part of other projects and that she would be in the morning as long as they continue to think which should be.

the output of Galilea Montijo It has been rumored on several occasions, especially after a scandal appears in which the name of the famous has a lot to do with it, such as the recent book by Anabel Hernández.