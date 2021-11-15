Today she is a real diva, but do you know what Angelina Jolie did before? Beyond belief

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous and best-paid actresses in Hollywood. But what job did you do before success? Really unbelievable.

Angelina Jolie is one true Hollywood icon, unique for beauty and talent. Daughter of art (her father is the legendary Jon Voight), Angelina is not only an actress but also a film producer, director and activist.

Commonly regarded one of the most beautiful women on the planet, as well as winner of an Academy Award winner Best Supporting Actress for Psychological Thriller Interrupted Girls, in 2014 he also received the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, during the Governors Award.

Her aid and support missions for children Cambodians are now well known, like her stormy relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt, second husband after Billy Bob Thornton, with whom she had six children (between births and adopted). The two recently ended up in the eye of the storm due to the long legal battle for child custody after the divorce: Pitt recently obtained shared custody, facing opposition from his ex-wife who claims sole custody. Even today, therefore, the battle is still very lively and far from a conclusion.

Angelina risked leaving the cinema

Jolie is now very famous all over the world, a real diva, but not everyone knows that, at some point in her life, she wanted to leave the world of entertainment to start a completely different new profession that no one would expect.

Following the death of her grandfather, in fact, Angelina was struck by the poor organization of the funeral service and thought of becoming a funeral director. An idea that he soon abandoned, given the pressing commitments in the cinema.

A great stroke of luck for all the numerous admirers of the actress! Would you have imagined Angelina Jolie as a funeral organizer?

