Today she is an established actress, has 2 daughters and hosts a TV show – Revista Para Ti

Super active on her social networks, she has a long list of famous friends, since most of her life she worked as an actress. She was married three times but now her personal life is focused on taking care of her 10 and 8 year old daughters, while she hosts a successful magazine show on CBS.

Today they are fulfilled 40 years since the premiere of one of the children’s films most iconic of all time: under the direction of a young steven spielberg and with a cast of little-known actors who became world stars given the event of the movie.

One of them was Drew Barrymore, who had at that time only 7 years but with a charisma and tenderness that made her one of the attractions of the film.

The success of her work was at odds with her personal life: Drew had been born into an acting family, the daughter of actor John Barrymore and aspiring actress Jaid Makó. As a teenager, she revealed in an interview that He was abused by his father when he was still in his mother’s womb. who had a nightlife and who didn’t care about it. When she was nine years old he used all kinds of drugs and drank alcohol and it was at that time that his parents separated.

Two years after ET his career was in decline already the 14 had to enter a rehabilitation clinic after a suicide attempt.

Posted in 1990 a book about his drug addiction and rehabilitationny two years later it was on everyone’s lips again after appear naked for a magazine with her then-boyfriend, actor Jamie Walters.

in 1993 was nominated to the Golden Globe as best actress for Gun Crazy and posed nude at the age of 19 for the January 1995 issue of Playboy. In that year she starred Boys on the Sidealong with Whoopi Goldberg, made a cameo in batmanforever and the following year he did another in the successful horror film scream. He continued to work in romantic comedies, several of them with his friend Adam Sandler.

Her three husbands and the birth of her two daughters

In 1994, when he was 19 years old, he married Jeremy Thomasa 32-year-old Los Angeles bar owner, after six weeks of meeting. Drew filed for divorce 39 days later.

Jeremy Thomas he was her first husband. Photo: website

Her second marriage would not last too long either: she married the actor Tom Green in July 2001, to separate 163 days later, at Christmas.

With her second husband, Tom Green. Photo: website

On June 2, 2012, he married in an intimate ceremony held at his estate in Montecito, California with Will Kopelman, while already pregnant with her eldest daughter, Olive. Two years later, Frankie, her second daughter, would arrive. In 2016 she decided to separate from her husband, which affected her a lot: “I couldn’t talk about my separation so openly at first. It affected me a lot,” explained the actress, who, despite suffering from the failure of the relationship, chose to keep it together. to his family for the well-being of his daughters. have this amazing family. And we did. But there is something wrong. How tragic is that?’”

Will Kopelman, last husband and father of her two daughters. Photo: website

“But the good news is that his family and I made the most important decision: to stay together, united and connected,” Barrymore continued. “I know for my experience of not having grown up in a family what that It was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters.”.

how is your life today

Drew shows all her histrionics on her Instagram account, where she has confessed more than once to being an “addict” to skincare products: so much so that she often tests different things and shares her reviews.

A few years ago with his daughters in one of the few images he shared on his networks. Photo: IG

In addition, he is dedicated to hosting his famous television show: “The Drew Barrimore Show”, which is broadcast on the CBS channel, with interviews, sketches, cooking recipes and everything that a magazine offers.

Last week we saw your photos in the britney spears weddingwho is her personal friend.

Drew with Britney and Selena Gomez at the wedding. Photo: IG