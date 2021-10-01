today she is ready to fall in love

Seeing the Bennifers frolicking between Capri, Venice and New York has awakened the desire to fall in love worldwide. Who knows if Jennifer Aniston, who shares her name and year of birth with Lopez, has decided to open her heart to love thanks to their heart-like looks on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival. The 52-year-old, 3 years after her divorce from Justin Theroux, confessed she feels ready to find someone to share her life with. And yes, for the record, Brad Pitt would currently be single…

Jennifer Aniston speaking on the podcast Lunch with Bruce of SiriusXM she said she was ready to feel the butterflies in her stomach again and we already imagine her house in Los Angeles full of bouquets of flowers and invitations to dinner. The actress talked about how the pandemic has put the search for “the right one” on standby but today she is in the right mood to get back into the game. “No one significant has hit my radar yet,” Rachel said heartily, “but I think the time has come. I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. [persona]. For a long time I didn’t want to do it. I really loved being myself without being part of a couple. I’ve been engaged since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking time for yourself. “

“No Tinder and no Raya, please. I’m an old school girl,” Jen later joked, when host Bruce Bozzi offered to arrange a date for her using the most popular dating apps. Clear ideas also on the characteristics of his half of the apple. Sharing a healthy lifestyle is essential. “Fitness is important and it’s not just about your appearance,” he explained, “I want to live long and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80.” And then the chemistry, indispensable and palpable already in the first approaches: “[Un primo bacio] it is quite important. That, and also the ease with which the conversation flows the first time. It is a very good indicator. Then he has to be confident, but not arrogant, and please, I beg you, with a sense of humor, generous and kind to people ”. Is that too much to ask?

Reunions are all the rage, so it’s fair to point out that both Brad Bitt with whom Aniston was married from July 2000 to October 2005, and Justin Theroux who just celebrated on Insta are currently on the streets. But let’s clarify right away, marriage is not JenAn’s plan. “Weddings are not on my radar, instead I am interested in finding a fantastic partner to live a pleasant life with and have fun with, that’s all we should hope for (to have), it doesn’t have to be set in stone in legal documents.” Who is applying?

