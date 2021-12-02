News

Today she is the star of Italian television and the most desired: do you recognize her?

The little girl pictured today is a star of Italian television and also the most desired. How many have managed to understand who it is?

Daughter of a Piedmontese partisan originally from the Langhe, she was born in Turin on July 2, 1961. She attended the state art school and after graduating she entered the world of local radio. The debut in the show took place at the age of 16, in a local theater, in The importance of being Earnest from Oscar Wilde. She played the role of Cecily Cardew.

Having reached the age of majority, in 1978 he participated in Miss Italy not reaching the finals, however. The following year, however, she was elected to represent Italy in the final of Miss Universe. Despite being the favorite for the final victory, she refused due to the many commitments that she could not postpone.

The first television experiences date back to the beginning of 1980 on Videogruppo, while he appeared as an extra in some cinema films such as Italian Boys And Taste of sea, both dated 1983. Popularity came in 1990 when she was entrusted with the conduction of the Galagol transmission on Telemontecarlo.

In 1991 she was hired by Rai for the presentation of the prime-time summer show La piscina, broadcast on Rai Tre, while in 1992 she presented the Sanremo Festival alongside Pippo Baudo, Milly Carlucci and Brigitte Nielsen (ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone).

From that moment on his name and his face became one with the entertainment world. Lots of films, program presentations and participation as a competitor to them. The last participation on television is in 2021 in the show hosted by Carlo Conti: Such and Which Show. As you have surely all understood, the little girl in the photo is Alba Parietti.

