Today summary date 16 results, statistics, data, curiosities table of positions Liga Colombia | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

This Monday ends date 16 of the BetPlay I-2022 League, with the Patriotas vs Envigado FC match. The day in Colombian soccer started on Good Friday, and for many it was an ordeal, but other teams came back to life in the standings.

Here 5 data that have been presented in the development of the 16th day of the Colombian league:

1- Classified and relaxed? Atlético Nacional, Deportes Tolima and Millonarios, first in the League, lost their games. The purslane and the ambassador fell on a visit against Águilas Doradas and Pereira, respectively; while Tolima fell at home against Pasto.

2- A streak is over. Independiente Medellín tied 0-0 with Unión Magdalena; it was the best local against the worst visitor, and even so the cyclone added to the Atanasio Girardot. Thus, the powerful ended the streak of seven consecutive home games won.

3- Classic America vs. Cali. 1-1 draw at the Pascual Guerrero, which leaves a record of six straight derbies without the sugar bowl being able to win. Playing as a visitor, Cali hasn’t won for five classics: the last win at Pascual was on April 14, 2019, 0-1 with a goal from Juan Dinenno.

4- Closed matches. In nine games, 10 goals have been scored; only in the Valle del Cauca classic did both teams score, in the other games at least one team did not score.

5- Miguel Borja, scorer in two instances. He scored a goal against Bucaramanga and completed 8 goals, sharing the leadership of the scorers table with Leonardo Castro (Pereira), Luciano Pons (Medellín) and Luis Carlos Ruiz (Cortuluá). In addition, he is the player with the most penalty goals, with 4 goals from the white point.