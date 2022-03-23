today thanks to regenerative medicine it is finally possible to avoid invasive interventions – Targatocn.it

For years, spine specialists have tried to relieve back pain with medication, manual treatment, or surgery. But science is now advancing on the front of minimally invasive and safe treatments. In fact, thanks to regenerative medicine it is finally possible to postpone or in the most favorable cases avoid invasive interventions on the spine.

The new method used for the first time in Italy by Dr. Marco Mannino, Head of the Vertebro-Medullary Surgery Unit at the Humanitas Cellini Clinic in Turin, plans to take totipotent mesenchymal cells (which can, that is, differentiate into damaged cell types) from the patient’s adipose tissue. The method takes place under local anesthesia using a special liposuction kit. The preparation is then infiltrated with a fine needle into the damaged intervertebral disc. We met with Doctor Marco Mannino to find out more about this revolutionary method.

What are the causes of back pain?

“No matter the age: back pain or low back pain is a problem that grips both the elderly and the young. It can be the result of various repeated actions or a false movement. Among the causes of back pain we find for example: overexertion such as carrying heavy loads, sudden and repetitive movements, posture defects, stress-related muscle tension, spinal deformities, but also physical inactivity, lack of hydration, overweight and osteoarthritis“.

Is it finally possible to cure back pain with regenerative medicine?

“It has long been known that subcutaneous fat is very rich in totipotent mesenchymal cells which, once removed and activated in an appropriate manner, can be used to intervene both on the joints affected by arthrosis and on the vertebral discs. decreasing the painful symptoms And promoting the regeneration of cartilage tissue. Mesenchymal stem cells are a type of still immature and undifferentiated cells capable of differentiating once activated into damaged cell types, but also of releasing growth factors and natural molecules with anti-inflammatory action by responding to the stimuli of the suffering tissue“.

Can invasive interventions be avoided?

“In degenerative disc diseases, which represent the first and most frequent cause of low back pain, instead of immediately offering the patient a demolitive, limiting and risky surgery on the spine, we can offer an outpatient surgical procedure, without the need for hospitalization and with a simple anesthesia local. Recovery times are very short. Through a small liposuction the fat is removed with a cannula from the patient’s abdomen and collected in a Kit (Lipocell) supplied by the HTA company of San Marino, to remove the oily and blood residues while preserving the stem potential. Once the mesenchymal cells have been extracted, we transfer them to the damaged intervertebral disc. In this way we try to regenerate the disc using the patient’s own instrument, namely stem cells. The result in most cases is a rapid and lasting improvement in symptoms. In order to improve the result, this application combines it, in the same operating session, with the pulsed radiofrequency on the disc, which is a pain therapy technique.“.

What are the benefits of this treatment?

“This method, which is performed at the Humanitas Cellini in Turin within my team, has numerous advantages: the treatment is simple and rapid, it does not require hospitalization and convalescence and it is safe, as the procedure takes place in the operating room in a single session using the patient’s own cells, thus without the danger of unwanted reactions.

For further information, Dr. Mannino is always present also in the Granda area and has his office in Corso Gramsci, 1 in Cuneo (www.studiomannino.com).