today the council in the League

Latest news on Serie A with Covid which is bringing all the Italian teams to their knees with many cases among players and staff. Now comes the decision on postponement of the next matchday of Serie A on January 6: decision and reason for the council in the League.

Covid in Serie A, postponement of the next round

The Covid knocks out Serie A and the hypothesis of the postponement of the championship day of January 6 appears. To report it is Il Mattino:

Sure, everyone lives in tremendous terror these days. But the Lega Serie A has no plans to imitate the Basketball League and to move the matchday of January 6th precisely to face this new wave from Covid 19. Today at 2 pm there is a council in the League but only to discuss the possible move of the Super Cup between Juventus and Inter scheduled for January 12 (following the reduction of the capacity from 75% 50%): on the agenda no postponement of Serie A for Covid. In short, football wakes up in panic. Despite the vaccines. Napoli has a large part of the team already with the third dose completed: seven players are waiting to complete the blooster. But only because they took the second dose less than six months ago.

