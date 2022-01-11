today the decisive Tac! Three scenarios for the return

The Naples paws for the return to the field di Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker has been negativising himself for a few days since COVID-19 and is ready to return to the pitch after the cheekbone injury caused in the plane crash with Milan Skriniar during Inter – Naples kept him off the pitch.

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 21: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli receives medical treatment during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 21, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani / Getty Images)

The former Lille was also forced to skip there Africa Cup of Nations, but in any case his return could also be shortly. The Tac to which Osimhen will undergo today will be decisive, as explained by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport.

According to the newspaper, a check-up with the professor is scheduled for the day Gianpaolo Tartaro and the social doctor Raffaele Canonico to take stock of its conditions. If Tac were to give positive answers, his return to the field could be expected for the home derby against Salerno, scheduled for January 23 at the Maradona stadium.

In the rosiest hypotheses, however, the Nigerian could even be among the squads for the next Serie A match, scheduled for next Monday again in Fuorigrotta against Bologna. This is the hope on the part of the coach Luciano Spalletti, but everything will not be established before today’s check-up.

NAPLES, ITALY – OCTOBER 21: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group C match between SSC Napoli and Legia Warszawa at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on October 21, 2021 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

In the event that Osimhen needs more time for a complete recovery, his return could be postponed after the stop at the end of January, with the number 9 returning to full capacity starting from 6 February.

Francesco Fildi