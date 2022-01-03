Sports

today the meeting for clarification

After the interview and the aftermath he released, it’s peace between Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku. Today the club, Thomas Tuchel and the player met and the confrontation was successful.

A face to face that Thomas Tuchel had already anticipated after the match against Liverpool. The two had already met before the match and for the coach the problem had gone away.

Tuchel then after the Reds had made it clear that the mistake committed for him was already left behind and that it was only necessary to confront each other to fix the situation: “He is our player and there is always a way back. We will solve everything and then decide what to do; only later will you know it too “.

So it was. In today’s match there was clarification and the situation between Chelsea and Lukaku is now calm. The former Inter striker is training and who knows he may not be able to return to the field in the London derby against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, the coach who relaunched him at Inter.

Meanwhile, the certainty is that the problems have returned. The wait is for Chelsea’s official position on the situation, but there should be no negative surprises. Lukaku will continue to play for Chelsea.

