Today the Nasdaq will list the Valkyrie ETF linked to the Bitcoin mining companies

Today Valkyrie, a crypto asset management company, will introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with exposure to Bitcoin mining activities, available for trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

A spokesperson for Valkyrie told Cointelegraph that the Bitcoin Miners ETF of the company will be traded with the ticker WGMI (We’re Gonna Make It, or “We’ll Make It”). According to the documents filed on January 26 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the investment vehicle will not offer direct exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), but at least 80% of its net assets will be based on securities of companies that “they make at least 50% of their income or profits“from BTC mining, or by supplying hardware or software related to the mining activity. The remaining 20% ​​of the ETF’s net assets will come from investments in companies they hold “a significant part of their assets“in Bitcoin.

Valkyrie’s offering is reminiscent of the Digital Asset Mining ETF, proposed by VanEck last December: at the time the asset manager had reported the intention to compose the investment product with 80% crypto mining company securities. On February 14, the SEC is expected to rule on this or postpone the deadline.

In October, with the launch of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Valkyrie became one of the first wealth managers to offer indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies through cash-settled contracts. At the time of publication, the fund’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq for $ 17.01, marking a + 20% from the previous correction to $ 14.12 on Thursday.

Despite criticisms from some lawmakers and industry leaders that lacking regulatory transparency is holding the country back on the world stage when it comes to innovative investment vehicles, the SEC is hesitating about approving a spot ETF on Bitcoin. Conversely, Canadian regulators approved a Bitcoin ETF and a Bitcoin Mutual Fund in December Fidelity Canada for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while the investment firm’s Bitcoin ETF Purpose received the green light in February 2021.