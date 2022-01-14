today the prices of Honor 50, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and LG 4K DVB-T2 TV are collapsing

Today Mediaworld launched the “Riparti Smart” flyer, active until an indefinite date, but it didn’t stop there. As per its tradition, the distribution chain has relaunched new “Today Only” offers by adding the free delivery bonus. Interesting are the Honor 50, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and an LG 4K DVB-T2 smart TV.

Proceeding in order of price, we find Honor 50 branded WindTre at 449 euros instead of 529.90 euros, equipped with a 6.57-inch Full HD + OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset under the body together with 128 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM, for a 4,300 mAh battery. Finally, the camera compartment consists of a 32 MP front sensor and rear quad-camera (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP).

It follows Motorola Edge 20 Pro which goes from 699.90 Euros to 549 Euros, with the possibility of paying in zero rate installments in 20 months. The smartphone features a 3.2 GHz clocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, accompanied by 256 GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM and a 4,500 mAh battery. The display is a 6.7-inch Full HD + OLED with a 144Hz refresh rate, while on the camera side we find a 32 MP front sensor and three 108 MP, 16 MP and 8 MP rear sensors.

Concludes the trio of devices reported by us the television LG 75NANO756PA 2021, discounted from 1,699 Euros to 1,199 Euros until 23:59 today, January 13, 2022. The TV has a 75-inch NanoCell Ultra HD 4K LED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, video side support for HLG, HDR, HDR10 Pro technologies , ALLM for gaming, proprietary WebOS 6.0 operating system and, of course, DVB-T2 decoder for digital terrestrial.

Among the discounts of the day we have also reported iPhone 13 Pro at over 200 euros less on Amazon.