today the state of emergency ends, goodbye Super Green Pass. But Omicron is rampant

The news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, the updates today, Thursday 31 March. The state of emergency officially ends, the green pass will be gradually archived. But the Omicron variant is rampant. In yesterday’s bulletin 77,621 cases and 170 deaths. Agenas, employment of hospital posts grows in 10 Regions. I pray: “At Easter more cases, we will be out at the end of May”. The Minister of Health Speranza: “On the fourth dose of the vaccine, checks are planned if and in what period to do it”. Meanwhile, the administration of first and third doses of the vaccine is decreasing. US President Biden received the fourth dose of the vaccine
Biden received the fourth dose of the vaccine
“My second booster didn’t do me at all. If you’re 50 or older, or immunocompromised, get your second booster as soon as you’re eligible.” So US President Joe Biden announced that he had done the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine
WHO presents plans for an end to the global emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has presented a new strategic plan that provides for the conclusion of the world emergency linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. In its third strategic readiness and response plan to Covid-19, WHO acknowledges the fact that the pandemic still looks like a global crisis, but at the same time defines a path for the conclusion of the emergency, provided that it is quickly implemented a number of key measures. In particular, the Geneva-based organization prescribes a strengthening of health surveillance and monitoring, a further effort on the equity front in global access to vaccines, the strengthening of health systems and logistics, and a greater investment in research and data analysis skills. In a letter, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalls that Covid-19 has caused over six million deaths worldwide, but also adds that the global community has “the tools and plans to respond to any eventuality “. One of the key objectives of the WHO is the vaccination of 70 percent of the global population, a rate much higher than that achieved so far in some of the poorest countries on the planet: 21 of the 194 member countries of the organization, in fact, have less than 10 percent of their total population vaccinated so far.
I pray: “At Easter more cases, we will be out at the end of May”
“We are not in a fifth wave, but the virus is still among us and has raised its head. The infections will rise for a while, Easter will be the test, but by the end of May we will be out of it”. The prediction, with the margins of error that the arrival of new variants could cause (“but I don’t want to be a jinx”, he says) comes from the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan and medical director of Irccs Galeazzi. According to the expert, “something relatively expected” is happening: “the Omicron 2 variant is much more contagious, even more than measles and chicken pox, and has a great ability to affect young people and children, in the age group between 5 and 11 years we have only 34% vaccinated with two doses “, underlines in an interview with Repubblica. “The temperature changes of this period expose us more to viruses. And to complete the picture there is an understandable lowering of the level of attention”, he adds. But we are not facing a new wave. “No, it’s just an increase in cases. We will see the end of it by May 31”, suggests Pregliasco, explaining that Easter “will be the testing ground because we move more, we meet”. “There will still be growth and then they will subside”, comments Pregliasco. In the summer “we will have a truce with fewer infections, before a discounted autumn recovery”.
What happens from tomorrow April 1st with the end of the state of emergency
Today the Covid state of emergency ends, after more than two years. It is a symbolic date, but one that also brings several innovations on a practical level. Let’s see what changes from tomorrow April 1st.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, March 31st
There are 77,621 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours in our country. 524,899 swabs between molecular and antigenic tests were carried out as reported in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today 30 March. The number of infections is down compared to the 99,457 new infections recorded yesterday. Another 170 victims were found in the last 24 hours: the total has reached 15,224 since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of infections reaches 14,574,200. The positivity rate stood at 14.8%. Below is a list of cases divided region by region
- Lombardy: +9479
- Veneto: +7874
- Campania: +8469
- Emilia Romagna: +5239
- Lazio: +8957
- Piedmont: +3088
- Tuscany: +4960
- Sicily: +5246
- Puglia: +7683
- Brands: +2415
- Liguria: +1511
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1159
- Abruzzo: +2221
- Calabria: +2851
- Umbria: +1821
- Sardinia: +2013
- PA Bolzano: +591
- PA Trento: +462
- Basilicata: +1015
- Molise: +514
- Aosta Valley: +53
