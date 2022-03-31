today the state of emergency ends, goodbye Super Green Pass. But Omicron is rampant

“We are not in a fifth wave, but the virus is still among us and has raised its head. The infections will rise for a while, Easter will be the test, but by the end of May we will be out of it”. The prediction, with the margins of error that the arrival of new variants could cause (“but I don’t want to be a jinx”, he says) comes from the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan and medical director of Irccs Galeazzi. According to the expert, “something relatively expected” is happening: “the Omicron 2 variant is much more contagious, even more than measles and chicken pox, and has a great ability to affect young people and children, in the age group between 5 and 11 years we have only 34% vaccinated with two doses “, underlines in an interview with Repubblica. “The temperature changes of this period expose us more to viruses. And to complete the picture there is an understandable lowering of the level of attention”, he adds. But we are not facing a new wave. “No, it’s just an increase in cases. We will see the end of it by May 31”, suggests Pregliasco, explaining that Easter “will be the testing ground because we move more, we meet”. “There will still be growth and then they will subside”, comments Pregliasco. In the summer “we will have a truce with fewer infections, before a discounted autumn recovery”.