“Today there is a retreat of democracy”

In the cradle of democracy – “Democracy was born here. The cradle, millennia later, has become a home, a great house of democratic peoples: I am referring to the European Union and the dream of peace and fraternity that it represents for so many peoples,” he said in Athens. However, Francis observed that “the European Community, torn by nationalistic selfishness, rather than being the driving force of solidarity, sometimes appears blocked and uncoordinated”.

Stockpiled to the EU on migrants – “If once the ideological contrasts prevented the construction of bridges between the east and the west of the continent – he said – today the migration issue has also opened holes between the south and the north. I would like to urge once again an overview , community, in the face of the migration issue and encourage people to pay attention to those most in need so that, according to the possibilities of each country, they are welcomed, protected, promoted and integrated in full respect of their human rights “.

The quote from De Gasperi – In order for “the good to be truly shared”, priority attention “must be paid to the weakest”, said the Pope. “It is the direction to follow, which a founding father of Europe – said referring to Alcide De Gasperi – he pointed out as an antidote to the polarizations that animate democracy but risk exasperating it. A change of pace in this sense is necessary, while, amplified by virtual communication, fears spread every day and theories are developed to counteract others “. Instead, we must “go from taking sides to participating; from committing oneself only to supporting one’s own part to getting involved for the promotion of all”, he explained.

“Necessary Vaccines” – Pope Francis also spoke about the pandemic and vaccines. “The pandemic is the great adversity. It made us rediscover the fragile and needy of others. In this country too it is a challenge that involves appropriate interventions by the Authorities – I am thinking of the need for the vaccination campaign – and not a few sacrifices for citizens”, he pointed out.

Death and life – Finally, the Pontiff spoke about life and death, rights and care. “The right to care and care for all must always be privileged, so that the weakest, especially the elderly, are never discarded: the elderly are not the privileged part of the throwaway culture. Life is in fact a right, not death, which must be accepted, not administered “, he concluded in his speech.