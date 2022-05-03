Today they leave Xbox Game Pass GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition and 3 other games

While we await the revelation of the new Xbox Game Pass games for the first fortnight of Mayfrom the SomosXbox newsroom we want to remind you that Xbox Game Pass GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition and 3 other games are leaving today. Despite being sad news that some of these interesting games are leaving the catalogue, the good thing is that new and good titles will soon be added so that we can all continue enjoying our favorite hobby in the most successful video game service of the moment.

Many of you will like that some of these games that we show you below are no longer accessible to Xbox Game Pass members either on PC or Console, but you already know that by removing First Party titles, the rest of them they are only accessible during one season. Therefore, take advantage of these great games before they ditch xbox game pass at 0:00 (Spanish time). You already know that you can do with them through the Microsoft Store using the membership discount with up to 20% off while they remain in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

These are the 5 great games that will arrive on Xbox in May 2022

GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition

Experience the smash-hit classic, updated for a new generation with overall enhancements including bright new lighting and environmental enhancements, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distance, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and guidance, and much more. Five years ago, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson escaped the mist of Los Santos, San Andreas…a city tearing itself apart with gang, drug and corruption problems.

Outlast 2

Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his followers, who left our wicked world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a city deep in nature and hidden from civilization. Knoth and his flock are preparing for the tribulations of the end times and you are right in the thick of it.

Streets of Rage 4

Between the best beat ’em up series ever created, jammin’ ’90s beats and street beats, the iconic Streets of Rage series returns with a masterful tribute and reinvigoration of the classic action fans love.

cricket 19

Win world glory at the pinnacle of cricket! Lead your team to international glory with Cricket 19. The truly global cricket simulation from Big Ant Studios, the leading name in authentic and realistic cricket action, Cricket 19 lets you take control of your team, from club to the national level, and lead them. to T20, ODI or Test Match glory.