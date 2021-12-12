“Today was a great day for Riddick”

Vin Diesel continues to update fans on Instagram by providing continuous news on the future of the Riddick saga, and in these hours he has released a new video that has rekindled the hopes of fans.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, in fact, the star of Fast & Furious shared the video of his recent late night workout. During the clip, he stated: “For all of you out there who keep asking about Riddick, know that today was another big day for the saga. I want to say thanks to Universal, because they have always believed in this ip. I’m very excited about it, I hope you guys will be too“.

Discussions related to a fourth installment of the Riddick franchise even began in 2014, when Vin Diesel had announced for the first time that Universal Studios were interested in continuing the saga after the large numbers recorded by the third film in terms of sales of DVD and bluray. Since then, updates on the project, whose production was originally scheduled for 2017, they arrived intermittently. In 2019, Diesel announced that it had received the complete script for the fourth film, titled Furya.

What are your expectations? Are you a fan of the Riddick saga? Tell us in the comments.