News

“Today was a great day for Riddick”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Vin Diesel continues to update fans on Instagram by providing continuous news on the future of the Riddick saga, and in these hours he has released a new video that has rekindled the hopes of fans.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, in fact, the star of Fast & Furious shared the video of his recent late night workout. During the clip, he stated: “For all of you out there who keep asking about Riddick, know that today was another big day for the saga. I want to say thanks to Universal, because they have always believed in this ip. I’m very excited about it, I hope you guys will be too“.

Discussions related to a fourth installment of the Riddick franchise even began in 2014, when Vin Diesel had announced for the first time that Universal Studios were interested in continuing the saga after the large numbers recorded by the third film in terms of sales of DVD and bluray. Since then, updates on the project, whose production was originally scheduled for 2017, they arrived intermittently. In 2019, Diesel announced that it had received the complete script for the fourth film, titled Furya.

What are your expectations? Are you a fan of the Riddick saga? Tell us in the comments.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sky launches the Serie, Investigation, Nature and Documentaries channels

October 13, 2021

Michele B. Jordan shares the reason it went public with Lori Harvey

1 week ago

Billionaire Sternlicht is a Bitcoin and crypto holder

October 15, 2021

Johnny Depp, Pierfrancesco Favino, Josh O’Connor and Eva Husson on the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest – Photo 1 of 11

October 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button