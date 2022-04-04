“Today we are going into surgery to get sharp”

After several days hospitalized, “El Sonero del Pueblo”, Raulín Rosendo communicated through his social networks that today he will undergo surgery.

This intervention occurs after he was admitted to an emergency hospital in New York City. Prior to that he had undergone two catheterizations with positive results, although he later had a relapse.

After rumors on Friday, March 25, that the Dominican salsero Raulín Rosendo had died, his work team denied the information and clarified that his clinical condition is delicate.

On Monday the 28th, Luisin Martí, the artist’s manager, reported that at 12:19 p.m. Raulin woke up.

He thanked God and all who offered their prayers. And he communicated that he is still in intensive care, but that he is making progress.

The Dominican Salsero Raulin Rosendois admitted to a hospital in the city of New Yorkafter suffering some health complications.

According to reports, the popular singer of the 80s had to be taken to an emergency. Several weeks ago the interpreter of international hits such as , “One heals”, “Waste” Among other issues, they underwent two cardiac catheterizations, but his arteries are still in a delicate state.