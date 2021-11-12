Today we celebrate the Single’s Day, here are the best offers on the Net

There are still a couple of weeks to Black Friday but all the main online stores are already in turmoil, today more than ever. In fact, November 11 is Single’s Day, a celebration born in China and soon exported all over the world. The aim is to celebrate singles, and more generally love for themselves, with a shopping festival that has very little to envy to Black Friday, of Anglo-Saxon origins.

The best offers of the Single’s Day

Almost all the major consumer electronics chains have launched their offers, waiting for those that will accompany us towards Black Friday from next week. From Unieuro to MediaWorld, obviously without forgetting Amazon, but also AliExpress, which has several offers, and Samsung and Samsung which offers an interesting discount on its official store.

Samsung discount

Let’s start immediately with the initiative BLACK FLASH Single from Samsung, valid from today until November 14th. Using the coupon you find below you can get an immediate 11% discount on all products. Therefore, just insert them in the cart and use the code before proceeding with the payment of the order. We remind you that you have until 23:59 on Sunday 14 November to take advantage of the discount code.

11% discount with the code SINGLE11

MediaWorld offers

MediaWorld has not launched specific offers for Single’s Day but until November 17th the early Black Friday offers. Let’s see what are the most interesting products on offer at the well-known electronics chain.

For a summary of all current MediaWorld offers, we refer you to this article, where you can find other opportunities.

Unieuro offers

At Unieuro, on the other hand, the ManàManà Black Friday but the chain is relaunching with a 22% discount, valid only for today online and in physical stores, on thousands of products. There are several interesting proposals and we would like to point out those that in our opinion deserve more attention.

For more details on the promotion underway by Unieuro, we refer you to our article a few hours ago.

Amazon offers

They certainly could not miss the Amazon offers on this day. Even the American giant has not launched a specific promotion for the day of singles but the Early Black Friday offers are already active and in these hours we are seeing numerous price drops. Let’s see today’s most interesting offers:

AliExpress discount codes

Let’s close with some coupons valid on AliExpress, a well-known Chinese e-commerce platform that now has numerous warehouses also in Europe. There are five discount codes at your disposal, which vary according to the amount spent on the platform. Let’s see all five in detail, remembering that all are usable until 11.59 pm tomorrow 12 November.

965DOUBLE11 allows you to get a discount of $ 9 on a minimum purchase of $ 65

allows you to get a discount of $ 9 on a minimum purchase of $ 65 12100DOUBLE which discounts $ 12 on a minimum spend of $ 100

which discounts $ 12 on a minimum spend of $ 100 18150DOUBLE for a $ 18 discount on a $ 150 minimum spend

for a $ 18 discount on a $ 150 minimum spend 23190DOUBLE saves $ 23 on a $ 190 minimum spend

saves $ 23 on a $ 190 minimum spend 30250DOUBLE finally, it offers a discount of $ 30 on a minimum purchase of $ 250.

The discount codes can be combined with any other promotions already active, to maximize savings, also in view of the upcoming Christmas holidays.

