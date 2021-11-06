News

Today we remember Guy Fawkes, character of V for Vendetta

Zach Shipman
P.for many, November 5 is an anonymous day, like so many others. Today we are lucky because the sun is shining, but often on this date we are already forced to go out wrapped in heavy jackets and down jackets (if all goes well), if not by raincoats and hoods (in case of rain), for a funny Michelin man effect. . For the history buffs and the most avid cinephiles, however, November 5 is one special date.

Why November 5th is important

The November 5, 1605 he is remembered for what he is called The Gunpowder Plot, that is Conspiracy of the Powders. It is a plot which had as its purpose the killing of King James I of England – who came to the throne after the death of Elizabeth the Great – of his son and of his entire government.

The murder should have taken place, according to the project, in a spectacular way. The Catholic conspirators, led by Robert Catesby, they wanted to do explode the entire parliament through a chain of explosives located in the center of London.

Natalie Portman with shaved hair in the film V for Vendetta, which was inspired by the figure of Guy Fawkes (Photo by RJ Capak / WireImage)

A anonymous letterHowever, he reported the plan to the authorities 4 days before implementation, and the letter ended up in the king’s own hands. The cellars were then searched from top to bottom and the royal guards found the conspirator Guy Fawkes to guard of the 36 barrels of explosives.

The man, together with the other conspirators, he was tortured and interrogated, but he showed unwavering courage. All those captured were then hanged, and from that day on November 5th became the feast of the Bonfire Night, where in London a puppet with the features of Guy Fawkes and the fireworks explode (below).

Guy Fawkes and V for Vendetta

But history has put the various pieces back in place. If before Guy Fawkes was on the side of the “bad“, With time man became the symbol of those who do not give up but it opposes the oppression and abuse of power. It is no coincidence that the masked character in the film V for Vendetta, directed by James McTeigue, always wears the characteristic Guy Fawkes mask (below), with a mustache and a pointed beard.

Not only that: Guy Fawkes is also mentioned in the opening speech by Eavy, the character played by Natalie Portman in the film. «Remember forever the November 5, the day of the Powder Conspiracy against parliament. I don’t see why the memory of this plot should be interrupted over time. But the man? I know his name was Guy Fawkes and I know that in 1605 he tried to blow up the English parliament ». Below, the trailer for the film

They teach us «a remember the ideas and not the man», Portman continues in the opening monologue,« why man can fail. Man can be captured, he can be killed and forgotten. But 400 years later once again an idea can change the world“.

