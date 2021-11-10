today what almost half

Among thousands of Tablet on the market, Huawei MatePad T 10S it has carved out a very specific space that still allows it to be very valid, more than a year after its launch on the market and despite the well-known vicissitudes that the Chinese brand is facing.









The reason is simple: it is still a good tablet for many daily activities. Indeed, for all more frequent daily activities: watching streaming content, reading content on the Internet (also for studying, of course), accessing social networks from a larger and better screen than that of smartphones. All activities for which great performance is not needed, but great balance between screen, usability and autonomy. Huawei MatePad T 10S for a long time has positioned itself in the mid-range of the market (in terms of price, rather than performance), but today it costs much less and remains absolutely competitive and attractive for all those looking for a tablet just to perform the daily activities just described.

Huawei MatePad T 10S: technical characteristics

Huawei MatePad T 10S is a tablet from 10 inches, with resolution display Full HD (1920 × 1200 pixels) and with reduction of annoying blue lights, which strain the eyes more in prolonged use.

Therefore, the screen alone makes him a candidate for the role of tablet “from the sofa” for watching a movie or TV series streaming. Activities for which Huawei MatePad T 10S is particularly suitable also thanks to audio technology Huawei Histen 6.1, which makes the two integrated stereo speakers perform at their best.

Under the body we find the eight-core chip Hisilicon Kirin 710A, produced by Huawei itself, flanked by 2 or 3 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of RAM (expandable to 512 GB via microSD card). It’s not a powerful configuration, but it’s more than enough for the Internet browsing, lo streaming, i social and much more, even for the core productivity (email, office …).

Two le cameras integrated: a front 2 MP for video calls (at HD resolution 1,280 × 720 pixels) and a rear 5MP, capable of taking photos from 2,560 × 1,920 pixels and capturing Full HD video at 30 fps. Very good battery, from 5,100 mAh with 10W charging.

It should be mentioned that, due to Huawei’s well-known problems with the American government, the Chinese giant cannot use Google’s services on this tablet and replaces them with its own Huawei Mobile Services. Until last year it could have been a problem, today much less.

Huawei MatePad T 10S: how much it costs today

Huawei MatePad T 10S was launched last year at a price of 209 euros for the 2 / 32GB version with WiFi connection, which was not already a bad price for these features and for the build quality typical of Huawei.

Now, however, the price is very different: Huawei MatePad T 10S you buy it on Amazon to 125.99 euros (-84 euros, -40%), sold and shipped by Amazon. A very good price, for those looking for a device of this type.

