Entertainment

“Today, women are more heard in the field of art”

Photo of James James6 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Why did you feel the need to turn to cinema?
Taylor Swift – I have always attached great importance to the visual. So it’s not something new to me, it’s part of my creative process. When I write a song, I immediately think about how I want to present it, on stage and in its music video.

Also to discover: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Eating Disorders: “I Stopped Eating Completely”

It is said that you have always been attracted by aesthetics, image…
Taylor Swift – Absolutely ! For example, when I’m preparing a music video or an album cover, I immediately think of colors. What are the main themes? What aesthetics am I looking for? What do I want this to symbolize? From the beginning of my career, I wanted to shape each album as a symbol of its own era. And I can only thank the great reception from the fans… You can’t do that if people don’t care and pay no attention.

During the pandemic, I watched “ The Devil’s Backbone »and ” Pan’s Labyrinth “.

Which films have had a particular influence on you?
Taylor Swift – It varies a lot from time to time. I appreciate certain films according to the phases in which I find myself musically. When I was working on the album 1989, I was watching John Hughes movies. I was watching 16 Candles and The Breakfast Club all the time, again and again. During the pandemic, I also remember watching two Guillermo del Toro films: The Devil’s Backbone (The Devil’s Backbone) and Pan’s Labyrinth.

I am inspired by directors Nora Ephron, Chloe Zhao, Greta Gerwig and Lena Dunham

Do you feel a certain connection between your career in song and cinema?
Taylor Swift – I think it’s very connected, even if not consciously. I feel more courageous over time. I feel the need to be even more creative in everything I do. I also have the impression that women are, today, much more heard in the field of art, especially in that of directing.

Also to discover: Teacher uses Taylor Swift songs to teach students Latin

Are you inspired by any female directors?
Taylor Swift – Of course! Nora Ephron, Chloe Zhao, Greta Gerwig… There are so many. I am also thinking particularly of Lena Dunham, a very close friend who is always there to give me valuable advice.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Grey’s Anatomy: The 3 characters that have been forgotten and that had a great plot

9 mins ago

Justin Bieber unleashes his new hit with “Beautiful Love (Free Fire)”

11 mins ago

“The script was very good”

20 mins ago

Neymar Jr. becomes the ambassador of Mech Arena | Items

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button