“Today you can’t put a single ‘but’ to Madrid”

2022-03-09

Can only Real Madrid do it?: “It’s the magic of a club stadium that has a fantastic history.”

Message to the players: “We are all very happy, excited. There isn’t much to say right now. We’ve done very well, the madridistas are happy”.

The Whites defeated PSG 3-2 on aggregate and are through to the next round. The Italian DT was at a press conference and commented on the match.

Carlo Ancelotti continues to give what to talk about with this Real Madrid, leader in the Spanish League and now Champions League quarterfinalist after eliminating PSG.

Favorites: “If we are good we can compete against any team. After the first leg it seemed that we had no chance, but things have changed. We have played better, with character and we have also been lucky. Since then, we have deserved to win”.

Modric and Benzema: “Every day they are better. It is a pleasure to play for this team. Karim has been injured, he has come back and Luka has always played at his best, he always does well”.

Changes: “Rodrygo and Camavinga have brought freshness, they have given us a lot of energy”.

Hobby: “We have suffered a lot but we have endured. It was difficult to hold the ball, we tried to press. Then Karim’s good pressure gave us the opportunity to win the game. He has given us energy and has killed the rival. During the last half hour there has only been one team on the pitch”.

Historic night: “It was special because it was a very difficult game, very complicated. We suffered a lot when recovering the ball. The pressure up front came off with the first goal and from then on everything has changed. The fans pushed and it was a spectacular night”.

Match: “We have started well but little by little we have had difficulty. We have suffered, but it was quite normal. We have been many times one on one with Mbappé, sometimes it can complicate your life.

Benzema: “With 1-1, the atmosphere of the stadium has completely changed. The last half hour has been spectacular. Today you can’t put a single ‘but’ to Real Madrid”.

Rotation: “It is done when a team was tired. I have changed Kroos because he was tired, Camavinga and Rodrygo have given freshness”.