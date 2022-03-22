today you could not see that crossing of legs

Thirty years after its premiere, basic instinct remains the center of an uncomfortable debate in the history of cinema. This is the movie that made Sharon Stone a star, and the great sex symbol of the 1990s. For the same reason, the film opens an uncomfortable debate about exploitation, the direct use of scandal as publicity and confrontation. Could such a film be released today? Could even the main points of the erotic thriller be debated without causing a scandal among today’s great sensitive debates?

These are unavoidable questions, especially when basic instinct It has gone from being a controversial film to an uncomfortable one. From Sharon Stone’s complaints about being virtually cheated on by director Paul Verhoeven to shoot explicit scenes right up to the script’s backstory. Everything seems designed to be a source of confrontation. Of course, it was the time when the erotic advanced steadily but steadily in commercial cinema. At the same time, Verhoeven, who had already shaken the audience with the brutal Robocopnow reached a new point in his eagerness to provoke.

So that Basic Instinct it became more than just a controversial film. With Sharon Stone crossing legs for history, and his aura of perverse classic, reaches three decades after its premiere in the midst of the debate. Why is Verhoeven’s conception of female characters in Hollywood so attractive and harsh? How much is myth and how much is true in everything that surrounds the film? With his stature of twisted debate, each element of Basic Instinct It is a look at culture. Not just from the 1990s, but today.

The daring of an unknown actress

By 1992, director Paul Verhoeven was synonymous with a provocative and extreme type of cinema whose controversy preceded him. On the other hand, Michael Douglas had become a star with the harsh Fatal Attraction (1987) by Adrian Lyne. A project that included both became something of a challenge for Hollywood. especially with a perverse, erotic and uncomfortable story that few studios were willing to produce.

Basic Instinct It was a tricky script, which worried several industry executives. The story of a bisexual writer who murdered with impunity and used his sexuality to manipulate, shocked and interested in equal parts. The big question was whether a film that bordered on the explicit in more than one way could be turned into a commercial work.

