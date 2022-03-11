Today’s Covid bulletin: data from 11 March on infections, deaths and hospitalizations

Rome, 11 March 2022 – The Covid bulletin today with i data on infections, deaths and hospitalizations disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Regions. No region exceeds the 10% alert threshold for the employment of Covid patients in this week intensive therapies. Last week only Sardinia exceeded the threshold (it was 12.7%). On the other hand, the number of Regions that exceed the alert threshold of 15% is stable compared to 7 days ago the occupation of ordinary departments. These are 10 Regions: Abruzzo (18.4%); Basilicata (24.4%); Calabria (28.7%); Lazio (16.2%); Liguria (15.1%); Marche (16.6%); Puglia (18.6%); Sardinia (19.5%); Sicily (23.1%); Umbria (21.5%). It emerges, we learn, from the table on the decision-making indicators of the weekly monitoring.

However, after weeks of decline, return to rise in incidence and Rt, as detected by the monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room. Finally, with regard to vaccines, there are 4,641,064 Italians over the age of 5 still without any dose of vaccine: the over 50s are 1,230,064. The most consistent range is the pediatric one (5-11 years): 1.5 million are not vaccinated. This is indicated by the data in the weekly report of the structure of Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo, which indicate a clear slowdown in the vaccination campaign: in the last week, 479,134 injections were made. In recent months, for a long period, the administrations have proceeded at a rate of 500 thousand per day. Yesterday there were 70 thousand. Overall, there are 49.5 million immunized people (83.6% of the population). 38 million took the third dose (64.2% of the population).

Summary

Today in Puglia 4,748 new cases of Covid and 12 deaths were recorded. There are 77,587 positive people, 529 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 30 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 777,543 compared to 9,018,937 tests performed. 692,177 people were healed and 7,779 those who died.

I’m 4,461 the new cases of Covid registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours. The number of positives is growing again and today is close to 5 1 thousand (50,966 to be precise) while the pressure in hospitals drops with 10 new disposals from medical areas and four disposals from intensive care. Six deaths.

There are 888,675 cases of Coronavirus positivity in Tuscany, 3,938 more compared to yesterday (1,168 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,770 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.3% and reach 853,026 (96% of total cases). Today 6,599 molecular swabs and 19,745 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.9% were positive. On the other hand, 6,595 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 59.7% were positive. The currently positive are today 26,447, + 4.5% compared to yesterday. There are 686 hospitalized patients (30 fewer than yesterday), of which 42 are in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 18 new deaths: 8 men and 10 women with an average age of 84.6 years.

Almost all the indicators of the spread of Covid in continue to grow Umbria. According to what the Region’s website reports, on the last day they were registered 1,836 new positives, up 3.7 percent from Thursday, 812 healed and no new deaths. The current positives are now 13,470, plus 8.2 percent or 1,024 units. The number of people admitted to 152 hospitals also rose slightly, five more, while the number of places occupied in intensive care units dropped to three, from five. 2,430 swabs and 7,420 antigen tests were analyzed, for a positivity rate of 18.6 percent (it was 15.33 on Thursday).

In Basilicata the new infections are 733, in the Province of Bolzano 650, in Friuli Venezia Giulia 640, in Molise 270.