Today’s diary Migraine is one of the 20 diseases causing disability in the world

Neurology expert Prof. Dr. Martha Sadie Galeno explained that migraine is a disabling disease, but there are preventive, traditional and innovative treatments. He said about 15% of the population suffers from migraine and it is more common in women, especially those of childbearing age.

The professional noted that migraine usually begins in childhood, with episodes of dizziness on bus or car trips, causing discomfort that leads to nausea and vomiting. ,In neurology we call this migraine equivalent, meaning that this child is probably going to get migraines and the motion sickness (dizziness) disappears in adolescence. There is a group of people who do not suffer from migraine problems frequently.“, Said.

Professor Dr. Galeno sheds light on Migraine is one of the top 20 diseases that cause disability in the world, because it is not just a headache that causes people to miss work., but it produces intense pain on both the left and right sides of the head, throbbing pain, accompanied by nausea and vomiting. These phenomena are accompanied by intolerance to light, noise and strong odors, so the patient has to stay in a dimly lit place and isolate himself to deal with the pain.

between Strong odors commonly refer to foods such as dairy products, And among the featured cheeses are cheddar, gouda and Swiss. In addition, the abuse of citrus fruits, chocolate, coffee, beverages such as Coca Cola, alcohol, as well as the use of some sweeteners that contain aspartame or nostrabuta. Other triggering factors are menstruation, ovulation, stress, some frequently used medications such as antidepressants and sudden movements.

Generally, people who are going to get a headache are very excited or feel lethargic for a few days before. Likewise, there is usually discomfort that the patient already experiences associated with the onset of the headache, so she takes precautions with which she uses her analgesics. The Valsalva maneuver, attempting to exhale without letting air escape through the nose or mouth, also triggers headaches. This usually happens when you have to strain to pass stool or blow your nose when your nose is blocked.

relief factor

Among some relieving factors, he mentioned cold and in this sense many people apply ice to their scalp, because in fact a significant hypersensitivity develops in the muscles of the scalp, never in the upper back. Other people press the painful area and this calms the pain for some time, sleep and stay in a quiet place, some people say that taking a walk calms their pain.

urge to see a neurologist

Migraines are also accompanied by other pain, for example certain mental conditions, such as depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, insomnia. Patients who suffer from this headache usually seek multiple consultations in the emergency room and end up poisoning themselves with medications such as analgesics, benzodiazepines or hypnotics.

For this reason, the professional urged patients who suffer from headaches to visit a neurologist to determine if they meet the criteria so that they can undergo preventive treatment. This is done when you have two incapacitating headache episodes per month, but in reality migraines can last three to four days if you do not take painkillers at the right time.

Treatments are divided into anticonvulsants and/or antidepressants. ,Many patients say they feel discomfort and then have a headache. It happens that migraine appears as a multisystem disease. It begins with discomfort due to gastric paralysis. Of course, this patient develops gastritis in addition to the habit of taking analgesics, so it is important that preventive treatment is also followed by abortion treatment.“, he recommended.