Today’s ephemeris, April 28, 2022. What happened on April 28?

Check the ephemeris for today, April 28, 2022, and find out who was born, who died, and what happened throughout history on a day like today.







On a day like today 1686, Isaac Newton presents his manuscript of “Philosophiæ naturalis principia mathematica” at the Royal Society of England, where he describes the Law of universal gravitation. In 1832, the vile club replaces the gallows as an instrument of executions in Spain. In [1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his lover, Clara Petacci, are executed in Dongo (northern Italy). In 2003in the USA, the Apple company launches the iTunes Store, an “online” music service.

What happened on April 28?

1611/ The University of Santo Tomas is founded in Manila, the oldest in the Philippines.

1686/ In England, Isaac Newton presents to the Royal Society his manuscript of “Philosophiæ naturalis principia mathematica”, where he describes the Law of universal gravitation.

1717/ In Spain, the Marine Infantry Corps is created.

1789/ Mutiny of the “HMAV Bounty”: sailors of the British ship rebel to stay in Tahiti, where they had spent several months waiting for merchandise, and whose lifestyle appealed to them.

1832/ The vile club replaces the gallows as an execution instrument in Spain.

1906/ The Milan International Exhibition opens.

1919/ The victorious powers in the First World War accept the project of the American president, Woodrow Wilson, to create a League of Nations, an organization destined to maintain peace.

[1945/ItaliandictatorBenitoMussoliniandhisloverClaraPetacciareexecutedinDongo(northernItaly)

1952/ The peace treaty between the US and Japan, signed in September 1951, comes into force.

1967/ World heavyweight champion Cassius Clay, converted to Islam like Mohamed Ali, refuses to be drafted into the Vietnam War.

1969/ General De Gaulle resigns as President of France and leaves politics.

1970/ A pacemaker powered by nuclear energy is implanted for the first time in a patient in France.

1981/ Enactment of the Statute of Galicia, a Spanish autonomous community.

1992/ The civil war in Afghanistan ends, with the transfer of powers from the communist government to the “Mujahideen” Sibgatulah Muyadedi.

1995/ The poet Carlos Bousoño is awarded the Prince of Asturias for Letters.

1996/ 35 people die when a 28-year-old man with a rifle breaks into a tourist area of ​​Port Arthur, Tasmania (Australia).

>> The Spanish architect Rafael Moneo is awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, becoming the first Spaniard to receive this award.

2003/ In the US, the Apple company launches the iTunes Store, an “online” music service.

2004/ The American television network CBS broadcasts images of alleged torture suffered by Iraqi prisoners in the Abu Grahib prison.

2011/ The rains in the south and east of the US claim more than 300 lives.

>> Google launches version 11 of the Google Chrome browser, whose newest feature is the ability to convert speech to text.

2014/ An Egyptian court sentences more than 700 Islamists to death, including the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badía.

2015/ The Nigerian Army frees 293 women and girls kidnapped by Boko Haram.

2017/ Pope Francis begins a visit to Egypt to defend reconciliation between religions.

2019/ In Spain, early elections are held. The PSOE wins the elections, without a majority, while the PP achieves the worst results in its history and the far-right VOX enters Parliament.

2020/ The US becomes the first country in the world to exceed one million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

2021/ The European Parliament ratifies the trade agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom, with which the 47 years of the latter in the community club are definitively closed.

What happened on April 28 in America?

1921/ The Cuban Raúl Capablanca is proclaimed World Chess Champion by defeating the German Emanuel Lasker in Havana.

1965/ The US carries out its second military intervention in the Dominican Republic, divided by a civil war.

1983/ A military report considers all those who disappeared in Argentina’s “dirty war” to be dead.

>> Jaime Batema, leader and founder of the Colombian M-19, dies when his plane crashes while traveling to Panama.

2008/ The Spanish National Court refuses to extradite former Argentine president Isabelita Perón, considering that the crimes for which she was claimed are not crimes against humanity.

2011/ With the signing of the “Lima Declaration”, the presidents of Peru, Mexico, Chile and Colombia conclude the summit of the Pacific Agreement on deep integration in the Peruvian capital.

>> Cuban poet Fina García Marruz is awarded the Queen Sofía Prize for Ibero-American Poetry.

2013/ The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reaffirms the alliance “of brotherhood” with Cuba, during a visit to the island.

2017/ Venezuela announces its departure from the OAS in 2019.

2021/ The Constitutional Court of Ecuador decriminalizes abortion in cases of rape, a ruling

historical that coincides with the entry into the presidency of the center-right Guillermo Lasso, an outspoken anti-abortionist.

Who was born on April 28?

1851/ Vital Aza, Spanish playwright.

1878/ Lionel Barrymore, American actor.

1889/ Antonio Oliveira Salazar, Portuguese ruler.

1917/ Valentín García Yebra, Spanish writer, translator, professor and academic.

1924/ Kenneth Kaunda, former president of Zambia.

1930/ James Baker, American politician.

1937/ Saddam Hussein, former president of Iraq.

1941/ Ann Margret, Swedish actress.

1942/ Francisco Rico Manrique, philologist and academic of the Spanish Academy.

1970/ Diego Pablo Simeone, “Cholo Simeone”, former soccer player and coach, Argentine.

1974/ Penelope Cruz, Spanish actress.

1981/ Jessica Alba, American actress.

Who died on April 28?

1973/ Jacques Maritain, French philosopher.

1989/ Raúl Sendic, founder and leader of the Uruguayan Tupamaros.

1992/ Francis Bacon, British painter, born in Dublin.

2002/ Alexandr Lebed, Russian soldier and politician.

>> Rodrigo Molina Rodríguez, Spanish religious and founder of Unión Lumen Dei.

2003/ Ildefonso Manuel Gil, Spanish poet.

2020/ Michael Robinson, former footballer, television presenter and commentator, British.

2021/ Michael Collins, American astronaut.

Santoral of April 28.