Today’s ephemeris, March 26, 2022. What happened on March 26?

Check the ephemeris of today March 26, 2022 and find out who was born, who died and what happened throughout history on a day like today.
On such a day as today 1883, a national tribute to Benito Pérez Galdós in Madrid. On 1997 Found dead 39 young men from the Heavens Gate sect, who had committed suicide on a ranch in Santa Fe (California, USA). On 2007Protestant Ian Paisley and Catholic Gerry Adams reach a historic agreement that will allow the formation of a government in Northern Ireland.
What happened on March 26?
1848/ Attempted uprising in Madrid. The Government of Narváez orders the prison of several soldiers and politicians.
1883/ National homage to Benito Pérez Galdós in Madrid.
1899/ German archaeologist Robert Koldewey discovers the walls of ancient Babylon.
1913/ Balkan War: the Bulgarians storm and take the city of Adrianople from Turkey.
1925/ The mortal remains of the Spanish writer Ángel Ganivet arrive in Madrid from Riga.
1929/ The Spanish plane “Jesús del Gran Poder” lands in Bahia (Brazil), piloted by captains Ignacio Jiménez Martínez and Francisco Iglesias Brage, after crossing the Atlantic.
1932/ Premiere of “Luisa Fernanda”, zarzuela by maestro Federico Moreno Torroba, at the Calderón theater in Madrid.
1956/ The last French troops in Vietnam leave Saigon.
1971/ The Bangladesh Liberation War begins between West Pakistan (currently Pakistan) and East Pakistan (Bangladesh), which ended on December 17, 1971 with the independence of present-day Bangladesh.
1978/ Two hundred thousand people demonstrate in the Basque Country in the first legal Aberri Eguna.
1989/ Historic elections in the USSR to elect 1,500 territorial deputies to its new Congress, with a turnout of 80 percent.
1997/ 39 young men from the Heavens Gate sect, who had committed suicide on a ranch in Santa Fe (California, USA), are found dead.
1998/ The Spanish Congress approves the new Land Law with the aim of increasing the supply of developable land and reducing the cost of housing.
2000/ Pedro Almodóvar wins the Oscar for best non-English language film for “All About My Mother”.
2007/ The Protestant Ian Paisley and the Catholic Gerry Adams reach a historic agreement that will allow the formation of a government in Northern Ireland.
What happened on March 26 in America?
1812/ An earthquake destroys the cities of Caracas, La Guaira and San Felipe, all of them located in the territory of present-day Venezuela.
1907/ Nicaraguan troops cause a new defeat to those of Honduras and El Salvador and enter Tegucigalpa.
1962/ The United Party of the Socialist Revolution of Cuba is created, antecedent of the current Communist Party of Cuba.
1991/ Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay sign the Treaty of Asunción and constitute the Common Market of the South (Mercosur).
1999/ Augusto Pinochet, detained in London, receives the visit and support of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
>> Snipers in Paraguay kill at least 5 members of the “Youth for Democracy” group during a demonstration.
2001/ The Argentine Congress grants extraordinary powers to the Executive to launch profound economic reforms.
2003/ Interpol issues a formal arrest warrant against former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, a refugee in Japan.
Who was born on March 26?
1871/ Serafín Álvarez Quintero, Spanish playwright.
1893/ Palmiro Togliati, Italian communist leader.
1904/ Emilio “Indio” Fernández, Mexican film director and actor.
1905/ Viktor Frankl, Austrian scientist, father of logotherapy.
1909/ Héctor José Cámpora, president of Argentina.
1911/ Tennessee Williams, American playwright.
>> Bernad Katz, German biophysicist, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1970.
1916/ Sterling Hayden, American actor and writer.
1925/ Pierre Boulez, French composer and conductor.
1931/ Leonard Nimoy, American actor popular for his characterization of Mister Spock in the Star Trek series.
1935/ Manuel Summers, Spanish film director and comedian.
1940/ Nancy Pelosi, American politician.
1941/ Richard Dawkins, British science communicator and ethologist.
1942/ Erica Jong, American writer.
1943/ Robert “Bob” Woodward, American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner in 1973 for his investigation of “Watergate”.
1944/ Diana Ross, American singer and actress.
1948/ Steven Tyler, American singer of the group Aerosmith.
1949/ Patrick Suskind, German writer.
1952/ Pedro J. Ramírez, Spanish journalist and writer.
1958/ Elio de Angelis, Italian Formula 1 driver.
1963/ Amparo Larrañaga, Spanish actress.
1973/ Lawrence “Larry” Edward Page American businessman, creator with Sergei Brin of the Google company.
1979/ Nacho Novo, Spanish soccer player.
1983/ Toni Elías, Spanish motorcycling driver.
1985/ Keira Knightley, English actress.
Who died on March 26?
1566/ Félix Antonio de Cabezón, Spanish composer.
1827/ Ludwig van Beethoven, German composer.
1892/ Walt Whitman, American poet.
1902/ Cecil Rhodes, British and South African politician.[1945/DavidLloydGeorgeEnglishpolitician
1980/ Roland Barthes, French philosopher, writer, essayist and semiotician.
1984/ Seku-Turé, President of Guinea-Conakry.
2000/ José Montero, Spanish writer.
2003/ José Tamayo, businessman and stage director.
2004/ Jan Sterling, American actress.
2005/ James Callaghan, former British Labor Prime Minister.
2009/ Griselda Álvarez Ponce de León, first female governor of a state in Mexico.
2010/ Enrique Villar, former Government delegate in the Basque Country.
2015/ Tomas Tranströmer, Swedish poet, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2011
2016/ Jim Harrison, American writer.
2017/ Jaime Ortiz Lajous, Mexican architect.
Saints of March 26.
- Braulio.
- Felix.
- Cassian.
- Theodore.
- Eugenia.
- Key.