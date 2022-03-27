Today’s ephemeris, March 26, 2022. What happened on March 26?

Check the ephemeris of today March 26, 2022 and find out who was born, who died and what happened throughout history on a day like today.







What happened on March 26?

1848/ Attempted uprising in Madrid. The Government of Narváez orders the prison of several soldiers and politicians.

1883/ National homage to Benito Pérez Galdós in Madrid.

1899/ German archaeologist Robert Koldewey discovers the walls of ancient Babylon.

1913/ Balkan War: the Bulgarians storm and take the city of Adrianople from Turkey.

1925/ The mortal remains of the Spanish writer Ángel Ganivet arrive in Madrid from Riga.

1929/ The Spanish plane “Jesús del Gran Poder” lands in Bahia (Brazil), piloted by captains Ignacio Jiménez Martínez and Francisco Iglesias Brage, after crossing the Atlantic.

1932/ Premiere of “Luisa Fernanda”, zarzuela by maestro Federico Moreno Torroba, at the Calderón theater in Madrid.

1956/ The last French troops in Vietnam leave Saigon.

1971/ The Bangladesh Liberation War begins between West Pakistan (currently Pakistan) and East Pakistan (Bangladesh), which ended on December 17, 1971 with the independence of present-day Bangladesh.

1978/ Two hundred thousand people demonstrate in the Basque Country in the first legal Aberri Eguna.

1989/ Historic elections in the USSR to elect 1,500 territorial deputies to its new Congress, with a turnout of 80 percent.

1997/ 39 young men from the Heavens Gate sect, who had committed suicide on a ranch in Santa Fe (California, USA), are found dead.

1998/ The Spanish Congress approves the new Land Law with the aim of increasing the supply of developable land and reducing the cost of housing.

2000/ Pedro Almodóvar wins the Oscar for best non-English language film for “All About My Mother”.

2007/ The Protestant Ian Paisley and the Catholic Gerry Adams reach a historic agreement that will allow the formation of a government in Northern Ireland.

What happened on March 26 in America?

1812/ An earthquake destroys the cities of Caracas, La Guaira and San Felipe, all of them located in the territory of present-day Venezuela.

1907/ Nicaraguan troops cause a new defeat to those of Honduras and El Salvador and enter Tegucigalpa.

1962/ The United Party of the Socialist Revolution of Cuba is created, antecedent of the current Communist Party of Cuba.

1991/ Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay sign the Treaty of Asunción and constitute the Common Market of the South (Mercosur).

1999/ Augusto Pinochet, detained in London, receives the visit and support of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

>> Snipers in Paraguay kill at least 5 members of the “Youth for Democracy” group during a demonstration.

2001/ The Argentine Congress grants extraordinary powers to the Executive to launch profound economic reforms.

2003/ Interpol issues a formal arrest warrant against former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, a refugee in Japan.

Who was born on March 26?

1871/ Serafín Álvarez Quintero, Spanish playwright.

1893/ Palmiro Togliati, Italian communist leader.

1904/ Emilio “Indio” Fernández, Mexican film director and actor.

1905/ Viktor Frankl, Austrian scientist, father of logotherapy.

1909/ Héctor José Cámpora, president of Argentina.

1911/ Tennessee Williams, American playwright.

>> Bernad Katz, German biophysicist, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1970.

1916/ Sterling Hayden, American actor and writer.

1925/ Pierre Boulez, French composer and conductor.

1931/ Leonard Nimoy, American actor popular for his characterization of Mister Spock in the Star Trek series.

1935/ Manuel Summers, Spanish film director and comedian.

1940/ Nancy Pelosi, American politician.

1941/ Richard Dawkins, British science communicator and ethologist.

1942/ Erica Jong, American writer.

1943/ Robert “Bob” Woodward, American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner in 1973 for his investigation of “Watergate”.

1944/ Diana Ross, American singer and actress.

1948/ Steven Tyler, American singer of the group Aerosmith.

1949/ Patrick Suskind, German writer.

1952/ Pedro J. Ramírez, Spanish journalist and writer.

1958/ Elio de Angelis, Italian Formula 1 driver.

1963/ Amparo Larrañaga, Spanish actress.

1973/ Lawrence “Larry” Edward Page American businessman, creator with Sergei Brin of the Google company.

1979/ Nacho Novo, Spanish soccer player.

1983/ Toni Elías, Spanish motorcycling driver.

1985/ Keira Knightley, English actress.

Who died on March 26?

1566/ Félix Antonio de Cabezón, Spanish composer.

1827/ Ludwig van Beethoven, German composer.

1892/ Walt Whitman, American poet.

1902/ Cecil Rhodes, British and South African politician.

1980/ Roland Barthes, French philosopher, writer, essayist and semiotician.

1984/ Seku-Turé, President of Guinea-Conakry.

2000/ José Montero, Spanish writer.

2003/ José Tamayo, businessman and stage director.

2004/ Jan Sterling, American actress.

2005/ James Callaghan, former British Labor Prime Minister.

2009/ Griselda Álvarez Ponce de León, first female governor of a state in Mexico.

2010/ Enrique Villar, former Government delegate in the Basque Country.

2015/ Tomas Tranströmer, Swedish poet, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2011

2016/ Jim Harrison, American writer.

2017/ Jaime Ortiz Lajous, Mexican architect.

