Today’s ephemeris: What happened on April 3? | Chronicle

Jesse James: died in his law

1882 – Died jesse james, who was the leader of the most famous mugger gang in the United States. Born in Missouri on September 5, 1847, at the age of 15 and at a time when the American Civil War was breaking out, he joined the Confederate guerrillas of William Clarke Quantrill. With the war over, he organized his own band of raiders, among whom were his older brother Frank, as well as the three brothers younger and the two Miller. Their bank and train robberies quickly became famous, and the entire United States was against them. In 1875 a bomb exploded in his house, but he was not there, and his 8-year-old brother died and his mother lost her arm. The fact increased his popularity as well as his head was valued at $10,000.

1905 – It was founded in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca, one of the two most important teams in the country, Boca Juniors. Six teenage neighbors, sons of Italians, took the initiative to create the fledgling institution. Stephen Baglietto He was the first president of the institution. A short time later, already under the leadership of John Raphael Brichettothe colors blue and yellow were chosen, inspired by the flag of a Swedish ship that passed through the Riachuelo.

Eddie Murphy: multifaceted actor

1961 – He was born in the American city of New York, Edward Regan Murphyartistically known as Eddie Murphy. The Yankee actor is one of the most important of his generation. He was regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984, one of the most iconic shows in American pop culture.

Cobie Smulders: potential and youth

1982 – I saw the light in Vancouver (Canada) cobie smulderswho is a Canadian actress and former model, internationally recognized for her participation in the series “How I met your mother” and in the film “The Avengers”.

Sarah Vaughan: From Church to Fame

1990 – Died Sarah Vaughn, who was an American jazz singer, considered one of the most important voices in history. She was born in New Jersey on March 27, 1924, from a very young age she was interested in music and started singing in the church choir, at the same time that he began to take piano lessons. After winning a contest for amateur singers, she joined different big bands, before starting a solo career. His voice was characterized by a deep tonality, enormous versatility and vibrato control. She was one of the first vocalists to incorporate bebop phrasing into her singing, as well as being a master of scat.