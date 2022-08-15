Today’s ephemeris: what happened on August 12

Ephemeris (Illustration: Jovani Pérez/Infobae)

August 12th It is not just any day, over the years on this date it has been the scene of various events that marked the history of humanity and that are marked on the calendar as ephemeris.

Since legendary events, pitiful tragedies and scientific breakthroughsuntil births and deaths of relevant characters such as social leaders, scientists and artists, This is what the ephemeris of this Friday bring us.

2020: The former president of Ecuador, Abdalá Bucaram, is arrested for alleged organized crime.

2018: Successful launch of the Parker probe, the first spacecraft to transit the solar corona.

2016: The Court of Appeal of Venezuela ratifies the sentence of 13 years to the opposition Leopoldo López.

2013: Prince Juan Friso, brother of King William of the Netherlands, dies at the age of 44, after eighteen months in a coma due to a skiing accident.

2010: A car bomb explodes in front of the Plaza 67 building in Bogotá, where Caracol Radio and Agencia Efe have their headquarters, in an attack that the Colombian authorities attribute to the FARC.

2009: Typhoon “Morakot” leaves more than 700 dead in Taiwan.

Typhoon Morakot in Taiwan

2003: The Argentine Chamber of Deputies repeals the Full Stop and Due Obedience laws that prevented the prosecution of the repressors of the last military regime.

1999: The United Nations General Assembly proclaims this day as International Youth Day.

1992: USA, Mexico and Canada announce the agreement on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which establishes the largest economic bloc in the world.

1991: The American rock band Metallica releases its self-titled album.

1988: The controversial film by Martin Scorsese “The Last Temptation of Christ” is released in the United States.

Willem Defoe and Barbara Hershey in Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Temptation of Christ”

1985: An Air Japan Boeing 747 crashes into a Japanese mountain: 520 dead and 4 survivors.

1981: IBM introduces the first personal computer.

1968: The police open fire in Montevideo -under the presidency of Jorge Pacheco Areco- against a demonstration of university students, wounding one, Líber Arce, who will die two days later.

1949: Approval of the Geneva Conventions relating to the treatment of the wounded and sick on campaign and at sea, to prisoners of war.

1933: Dictator General Gerardo Machado flees from Cuba to the US after being overthrown, whom Carlos Manuel de Céspedes provisionally replaces as president.

1930: American inventor Clarence Birdseye obtains a patent for the method of fast freezing food.

1928: Deixa Falar is created, the first samba school in Brazil.

(EFE/Antonio Lacerda/File)

1927: Premiere of “Wings”, the first silent film to win an Oscar for best film and starring US actress Clara Bow.

1914: France and England declare war on the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

1905: The Argentine president, Manuel Quintana, emerges unharmed from an attack perpetrated by a Catalan anarchist.

1903: The Colombian Senate rejects the ratification of the Herrán-Hay Treaty, by virtue of which Colombia granted the US the exclusive right to build the Panama Canal and use it for 100 years. This decision caused Panama to separate from Colombia.

1877: Thomas Edison completes the first blueprint for the phonograph, a device that recorded sound on aluminum foil cylinders.

1851: American mechanic Isaac Merrit Singer patents the sewing machine.

1821: Inauguration of the University of Buenos Aires in the Church of San Ignacio.

1992: Cara Delevingne, British model.

Cara Delevingne (Estrop/Getty Images)

1980: Dominique Swain, American actress.

1975: Casey Affleck, American actor.

1954: François Hollande, former president of France.

1949: Fernando Collor de Melo, Brazilian politician.

[1945: Jean Nouvel, French architect.

1939: George Hamilton, American actor.

1935: John Cazale, American actor.

1930: George Soros, magnate and philanthropist Hungarian nationalized American.

1926: John Derek, American filmmaker.

1912: Sam Fuller, American filmmaker.

1911: Mario Moreno, “Cantinflas”, Mexican comic actor.

Mario Moreno (Getty Images)

1881: Cecil B. de Mille, American film producer.

1866: Jacinto Benavente, Spanish writer, P. Nobel 1922.

1820: José María de Iparraguirre, Spanish musician.

2014: Lauren Bacall, American actress.

2000: Loretta Young, American actress.

1992: John Cage, American composer.

1991: Hans Weigel, Austrian writer.

1989: William Shockley, American of British origin, inventor of the transistor.

1982: Henry Fonda, American actor.

1964: Ian Fleming, British writer, creator of James Bond.

1955: Thomas Mann, German writer, Nobel Prize for Literature.

1900: Wilhelm Steinitz, first world chess champion.

1848: George Stephenson, English inventor of the steam locomotive and the railway.

1827: William Blake, English painter and poet.

1546: Francisco de Vitoria, Spanish Dominican, considered the founder of International Law.

