Today’s ephemeris: What happened on July 21?

At MARCA we tell you about the most relevant ephemeris of July 21 and we tell you what is celebrated, who was born on this same day and who died.

Apollo 11 returns after completing its mission on the Moon

On June 21, 1969, the arrival of man on the moon, the great event that marked a milestone in the history of humanity and that was seen by more than 500 million people, ended just one day after Apollo 11 touch the lunar surface. Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. Aldrin and Michael Collins returned home after becoming the first people to walk on the Moon.

Ferrari launches the fastest car to date

In 1987 Enzo Ferrari presented the Ferrari F40. A supercar that was born to celebrate 40 years of the Italian house. The F40 at the time became the fastest car in the world, which led to the production of more than 1,000 units until the end of its production in 1992.

The last book in the Harry Potter saga is published

In 2007 the latest book by the best-known magician reached bookstores around the world. ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ brought an end to 10 years of enigmas, adventures and spells that hooked an entire generation of young readers and has since created an entire culture around the character and his stories.

What happened on July 21?

1901: The first international regattas competition is held in Santander.

1917: Germany drops the first asphyxiating gas bombs during World War I.

1938: Bolivia and Paraguay sign a peace treaty to end the Chaco War.

1940: Germany begins its plans to attack the Soviet Union during World War II.

1969: Francisco Franco presents Juan Carlos I as his successor before the Council of the Kingdom.

1971: The band Black Sabbath releases their Masters of Reality album.

1972: Two trains collide near the town of Lebrija, Seville

1978: The terrorist group ETA assassinates General Juan Sánchez Ramos-Izquierdo and his assistant in Madrid.

1981: King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía decide not to attend the wedding of Prince Charles of England with Diana Spencer.

1987: Guns N’ Roses releases the album Appetite for Destruction.

1992: the former Spanish and European boxing champion Urtain commits suicide by jumping from a 10th floor apartment in Madrid because he was going through a serious depression.

1997: Three members of the terrorist group ETA are sentenced to 109 years in prison for planning an attack against King Juan Carlos.

2005: Manuel Gutirrez Aragn wins the National Film Award for his entire filmography.

2007: The book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows goes on sale, the last book in the Harry Potter saga and the Burj Khalifa becomes the tallest building in the world

2013: King Albert II of Belgium abdicates, leaving the throne to his son Philip.

Who was born on July 21?

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, American writer, Nobel Prize for Literature in 1953.

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian essayist and philosopher.

1926 – Norman Jewison, Canadian filmmaker, director of Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ: Superstar

1930 – Javier Escriv, Spanish actor.

1943 – Christine McVie, British singer-songwriter, composer, and keyboardist from Fleetwood Mac.

1946: Paul Preston, historian and Hispanist.

1951 – Robin Williams, American comedian and actor

1958 – Liliana Bodoc, Argentine writer.

1967 – Dmitry Khlodov, Russian journalist

1971 – Charlotte Gainsbourg, French actress and singer.

1974: Jordi Vole, Spanish journalist and Carlota Corredera, Spanish television presenter.

1979: Tania Llasera, Spanish actress and presenter.

1981 – Joaqun Sanchez, Spanish footballer, captain of Real Betis.

1986 – Rebecca Ferguson, British singer

Who died on June 21?

1931 – Jimmy Blythe, American blues pianist and composer

1938 – Owen Wister, American writer, father of Western novels.

1948 – David Wark Griffith, American filmmaker, father of modern cinema.

1967 – Basil Rathbone, British actor best known for playing Sherlock Holmes for the first time on film.

1974 – Adolfo Muoz Alonso, Spanish philosopher.

1988: Pacho Galán, Colombian musician and composer, creator of the merecumb rhythm.

1998 – Alan Shepard, American astronaut, second man to be launched into space and fifth to walk on the Moon.

2007: Jess de Polanco, Spanish businessman, founder of Grupo Prisa.

2008: José María Entrecanales de Azcrate, Spanish businessman.

2011 – Elliot Handler, American businessman, creator of the Barbie doll.

2017: John Heard, American actor, known for his roles in the Home Alone saga.

What is celebrated on July 21?