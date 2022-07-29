Today’s ephemeris: what happened on July 29 | Events that occurred in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of july 29 These events that occurred on a day like today in Argentina and the world stand out:



1856. Robert Schumann dies

German composer Robert Schumann dies at the age of 46 in Bonn. The last years of his life were spent prisoner of mental imbalances and attempted suicide. Death found him in a psychiatric sanatorium. A key figure in Romanticism, he renewed the piano repertoire with works such as the Kreislerian, children scenes and the piano concerto. He also composed the opera Genevieve, the concerto for cello and four symphonies, among other outstanding works. He was married to the famous pianist Clara Wieck and sponsored the career of a young Johannes Brahms.

1890. Vincent van Gogh dies

Vincent Van Gogh dies in the French town of Auvers-sur-Oise at the age of 37. Overwhelmed by depression, the Dutch painter had shot himself in the chest two days earlier. His mental illness had previously led him to cut off his ear. The production of 900 paintings and 1600 drawings of his was done in the last ten years of his life. He was hardly recognized by his contemporaries and had little support from his brother Theo, an art dealer, who outlived him by a year. More than a century after his death, his paintings are selling for millions. The painter’s life was made into a movie three times (by Vincente Minnelli, Robert Altman and Julian Schnabel) and even he deserved a graphic novel.

1957. Ricardo Rojas dies

Ricardo Rojas dies at the age of 74. Born in Tucumán in 1882, he was a historian, writer, and politician. Son of the Santiago governor Absalón Rojas, he served as rector of the University of Buenos Aires between 1926 and 1930. A radical militant, the coup leaders who overthrew Hipólito Yrigoyen imprisoned him in Tierra del Fuego. His house on Charcas Street is now a museum. From his extensive bibliography stands out the saint of the sword, his novel about José de San Martín. The date of his death is remembered as National Culture Day.

1966. The Night of the Long Canes

Night of the Long Canes: the Federal Police violently evicts five faculties of the University of Buenos Aires that were occupied in protest against the decision of the dictatorship of Juan Carlos Onganía to intervene in the houses of higher education and abolish the government regime that came of the 1918 Reform. The strongest repression occurs in the faculties of Philosophy and Letters and Exact Sciences. More than 300 teachers resign. A golden age for the Argentine university ends and a massive brain drain takes place.

1981. The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Di

Charles of England, heir to the British throne, marries Diana Spencer at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The ceremony is televised and seen by 750 million people around the world. The Prince of Wales is 32 years old, and his new wife has just turned 20. The couple will have two children and will separate in 1992. Lady Di dies in an accident in Paris in 1997; while Carlos marries Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

1983. Luis Buñuel dies

One of the greatest film directors in history dies in Mexico: Luis Buñuel. He had been born in 1900 in the Spanish town of Calanda. He met Salvador Dalí and Federico García Lorca as a young man. He made his directorial debut with an Andalusian dog. They followed The Golden Age Y Las Hurdes. After the Spanish Civil War he went into exile in Mexico, where he filmed movies like The forgotten, The Y trial of a crime. He returned to Spain to shoot Viridiana which, despite censorship, won the Cannes Film Festival in 1961. Later they would the exterminating angel, diary of a waitress, belle de jour, the milky way, Tristana, The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie Y That dark object of desireamong other.

2000. The suicide of René Favaloro

René Favaloro commits suicide by shooting himself in the heart. The heart surgeon was 77 years old and faced a difficult economic situation, given that his Favaloro Foundation was a creditor of PAMI and other social works for several million dollars and had large debts. He explained his situation in a letter. He was born in 1923 in La Plata and developed the technique of bypass coronary in the United States. He joined Conadep in its first months and left it. His suicide causes shock in Argentine society.

2012. Chris Marker dies

French filmmaker Chris Marker dies on his 91st birthday. He is considered the creator of the subjective documentary. the short film La Jetée, from 1962, launched him to fame. In total, he directed 46 films, between long and short.

2013. Walter Malosetti dies

Jazz guitarist Walter Malosetti dies at the age of 82. He was born in Córdoba. He integrated various formations and gave classes as Superior Guitar Teacher. He recorded with Oscar Alemán and in the 70s with the group SWING 39. He also accompanied rock musicians like David Lebón and Gustavo Cerati. He left an extensive bibliography on guitar technique and his son Javier is an outstanding guitarist.

Furthermore, it is the Human Values ​​Day.