Today’s ephemeris: What happened on July 5?

ANDhe calendar offers all kinds of opportunities for us to learn about multiple historical events that marked (or will mark) a society. Thats why he July 5th it was not going to be less and in BRAND we bring you the ephemeris important and we tell you what is celebrated on a day like today, as well as who was born or who died on this date.

The first primary elections are held in the Popular Party

A July 5, 2018 The first primary elections were held in People’s Party after the resignation of Mariano Rajoy on June 5 of that year. The candidates to lead the party were Soraya Senz de Santamaragovernment spokesperson, and Paul Married, at that time Deputy Secretary General for Communication of the PP. The latter became president of the PP thanks to a 57.2% of the votes of the delegates.

Dolly the sheep is born, the first cloned mammal

A Dolly the sheep is born on July 5, 1996., the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell. This ‘miracle’ was wrought in the laboratory of the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh (Scotland). What seemed impossible and like a movie was achieved. Many believed that it was the first step to later succeed in cloning humans.

Another curious fact is that the July 5, 1954Elvis Presley recorded his first song called ‘That’s All Right’.

What happened on July 5?

1946: Berlin is divided into four zones governed by the allies.

1954: In the United States, Elvis Presley records his first song titled That’s All Right.

1968: Javier Cortes Álvarez de Miranda discovers in Pedrosa de la Vega (Spain), the Roman villa La Olmeda, one of the most important archaeological sites in the Roman-Hispanic world.

1996: Dolly the sheep, the first cloned animal, is born in the UK.

2004: The first presidential election is held in Indonesia.

2016: NASA’s Juno space probe successfully enters Jupiter’s orbit.

2018: The Popular Party holds for the first time in its history, the first round of primary elections for the party’s own presidency. Soraya Senz de Santamara and Pablo Casado advance to the next round.

Who was born on July 5?

1911 – Georges Pompidou, French politician and president

1928 – Ricard Terr, Spanish photographer

1935 – Shirley Collins, British singer

1944 – Enrique Irazoqui, Spanish actor

1963 – Manuel Tallaf, Spanish actor

1969: Chusa Barbero, Spanish actress

1970 – Valent Massana, Spanish athlete

1980 – Eva Green, French actress

1995 – Giovanni Simeone, Argentine footballer

Who died on July 5?

1906 – Joan Martorell, Spanish architect

1911 – Mara Pa of Savoy, Portuguese queen

1946 – Luisa Campos, Spanish actress and singer

1956: Miquel Viladrich Vila, Spanish painter

1985 – Marion Byron, American actress

2000: Blanca Álvarez Mantilla, Spanish journalist

2014: Pablo de la Higuera, Spanish journalist, writer and playwright

What is celebrated on July 5?

On July 5, the Day of the Independence in Venezuela and the Day of the Algerian independence.