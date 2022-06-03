Today’s ephemeris: What happened on June 4?

CLike every day of the calendar, June 4 brings us crucial events and facts for history. On each date, throughout the 365 days of the year, a milestone is celebrated that marked the politics of a country, the society, as well as a sporting achievement or a medical breakthrough that was a revolution for humanity. Next, in MARCA we show you today’s ephemeris, what is commemorated and who was born or died on June 4.

Allied evacuation at Dunkirk completes

A total of 300,000 members of the allied troops were surrounded by the German army in 1940. Specifically, they were French, British, Belgian and Canadian troops. However, Operation Dynamo was launched and so, between May 29 and June 4, Thousands of soldiers escaped the Nazi invasion near the beaches of Dunkirk. It is a crucial event for history, since it changed the course of World War II and marked a turning point for the allied nations.

Massacre in Tiananmen Square

On the day of June 3 to 4, 1989, hundreds of people (or thousands, there is no official data) They died in what is known as the ‘Tiananmen massacre’. Thousands of demonstrators demanded the restoration of the image of the communist Hu Yaobang, in addition to the existence of freedom of the press or, for example, that they have the possibility of meeting without obstacles in the streets.

Troops and tanks of the People’s Liberation Army, with the help of the police, marched towards the well-known square and as they passed through the streets of the city they opened fire on countless civilians. The testimonies recounted scenes of authentic terror in which the troops fired against anyone who was in the area, including Tiananmen Square, which was his destination. While the Chinese government denied that people had died.

What is celebrated on June 4?

During this date, the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression and World Fertility Day are commemorated.

What happened on June 4?

1878: The Sultan of Turkey cedes possession of the island of Cyprus to Great Britain.

1917: The Pulitzer Prizes are first awarded.

1920: The Allies and Hungary sign the Triann Peace Treaty in Versailles, after the First World War.

1942: Reinhard Heydrich, General Commissioner of the Gestapo in the German-occupied territories, dies from injuries sustained in an attack in Prague.

1942: The Battle of Midway begins in Oceana, in which the United States and Japan clash.

1944: World War II: entry of the allies in Rome.

1946: General Perón takes possession of the Presidency of the Argentine Republic.

1972: Spanish tennis player Andrs Gimeno wins Roland Garros.

1996: The Spanish writer Jorge Semprón is elected a member of the Goncourt Academy, being the first foreigner to access it.

2001: Prince Gyanendra is crowned the new King of Nepal.

2002: The filmmaker Woody Allen wins the Prince of Asturias Award for the Arts.

2004: The Spanish Government approves the bill against violence against women.

2011.- Chinese tennis player Na Li wins the Roland Garros tournament, the first Chinese athlete to do so.

2012: Luka Rocco Magnotta, known as “the ripper of Canada”, is arrested in Berlin.

2013: The UN confirms the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

2016: The Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player Garbie Muguruza wins the Roland Garros tournament.

2018: Saudi Arabia begins to issue driving licenses to women, an activity that was prohibited.

2019: Hong Kong challenges Beijing by remembering the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre.

2021: Facebook announces the veto of Donald Trump for two years after closing his account after the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

Who was born on June 4?

1911 – José Meli, Spanish hotelier.

1942: José María Iigo, Spanish journalist and TV presenter.

1944 – Michelle Phillips, American singer and actress

1962: Trinidad Jiménez, Spanish socialist politician.

1965 – Michael Doohan, Australian motorcyclist

1966 – Cecilia Bartoli, Italian opera singer

1971 – Noah Wyle, American actor

1975 – Angelina Jolie, American actress.

1976 – Alexei Navladi, Russian politician and activist.

1986 – Oona Castilla Chaplin, Spanish actress.

1985 – Bar Refaeli, Israeli model

2021: Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Henry of England and his wife Meghan.

Who died on June 4?