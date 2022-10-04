Today’s ephemeris: What happened on October 4?

CLike every day, a new batch of ephemeris that we present to you at MARCA. October 4 brings great moments with it and here we present some of the most important.

In the first place, we can attend to the putting into orbit of the Soviet satellite Sputnik I, the first satellite in orbit with the Earth. Sputnik 2 followed, as the second satellite to orbit and also the first to take an animal on board, a dog named Laika.

There are also celebrations What are the birthdays of the Spanish actor Paco León like?the presenter Sandra Barneda or the American actress Dakota Johnson.

What happened on October 4?

1934: New Government of the Second Republic presided over by Lerroux and with three ministers from the CEDA, causing protests and the so-called “Asturias revolution”.

1957: The space age begins. The USSR puts “Sputnik I”, the first artificial satellite of the Earth, into orbit.

1960: The United States launches Courier 1B into space, the first active telecommunications satellite.

1991: The agreement declaring Antarctica a “natural reserve for peace and science” is signed in Madrid.

1992: The Mozambican government and the Mozambican National Resistance guerrilla sign peace in Rome, ending 16 years of civil war with a million dead.

1993: The first democratically elected president in Russia, Bors Yeltsin, orders the bombing of the Russian Parliament inherited from the USSR to put an end to the rebellion of the imprisoned deputies. About 150 people die, according to official figures, and about 1,500 according to other sources.

2001: First lethal anthrax attack in the United States, killing photojournalist Bob Stevens the next day.

2002: Philip Morris, sentenced to pay 28,500 million euros to a patient with lung cancer.

2007: Buried in Botswana the so-called “Bushman of Baolas”, the corpse of a male of the San ethnic group that since 1916 has been exhibited in a museum in the aforementioned Catalan town.

2011: The Islamic militia Al Shabab kills a hundred people in government buildings in Mogadishu (Somalia).

2013: Ireland rejects in a referendum to abolish the Senate.

2016: The trial against the Grtel plot begins at the National High Court.

2017: The United States passes a border security bill that includes $10 billion to build a border wall with Mexico.

Who was born on October 4?

1607 – Francisco de Rojas Zorrilla, Spanish playwright.

1802 – Adolphe Niel, French general.

1814 – Jean-Franois Millet, French painter.

1837 – Mary Elizabeth Braddon, British writer

1856 – Manuel Reina Montilla, Spanish writer.

1974 – Paco León, Spanish actor and director.

1975: Sandra Barneda, Spanish journalist, presenter and writer.

1976 – Mauro Camoranesi, Italian footballer

1985 – Joseba Garmendia, Spanish footballer.

1987 – Ribair Rodríguez, Uruguayan soccer player.

1989 – Dakota Johnson, American actress and model

Who died on October 4?