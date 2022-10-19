Today’s football news: The Super League returns, Benzema’s fractured golden finger, Pique forced to wear a flocked jersey of his ex Shakira?

Find every day on VIPSG the essentials of football news, excluding PSG.

Jonathan David to the Bundesliga? According to Sky Germany, the Lille striker is highly coveted by Bayern Munich. The departure of Robert Lewandowski has not really been compensated, despite the recruitment of Sadio Mané. And if Bayern has Harry Kane as a priority, Jonathan David would also be in the sights of the club. Jonathan David would not be against leaving LOSC next summer, he who signed in 2019. Bayern should pay around 50 million euros. However, the leaders of both clubs are yet to discuss a possible transfer. Harry Kane remains the priority, but Bayern are therefore thinking of a plan B: Jonathan David (and a plan C, which would be Marcus Thuram).

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the French defender of AC Milan Théo Hernandez was the victim of a burglary on Tuesday in Cassano Magnago, a town in the province of Varese. The player was not present, but his family, yes. His partner Zoe Cristofoli and the couple’s six-month-old son, Theo Junior, were indeed on the scene during the burglary. They were not victims of physical violence, but would be quite shocked following this intrusion. Many valuables were reportedly stolen during the burglary. An investigation is currently underway with the help of surveillance cameras and testimony provided by the player’s companion.

Zidane, Ballon d’Or 1998 and last Frenchman to have won it, which awards the Ballon d’Or 2022 to Karim Benzema. The image was beautiful, but initially, not planned. According to Defensa Central, it was the former Madrid coach himself who asked to be present for the ceremony in order to present the Ballon d’Or to his former player. France Football accepted the request, given the past between the two men.

More than a year after the failure of the first version, the Super League is relaunching. A CEO, the German Bernd Reichart, has been appointed, the structure announced on Wednesday. Former boss of the RTL Group media group in Germany, Bernd Reichart takes over the management of A22 Sports Management, a company created to “sponsor and help create the Super League in Europe”. It will aim “to initiate a constructive dialogue with a large group of stakeholders”. Basically, convincing the clubs, when at the moment only Juve, Barça and Real Madrid are still interested. We will also have to fight against UEFA. “The aim is to achieve the emergence of a sustainable sporting model for club competitions in Europe, reflecting the long-term interests of supporters and the wider football community,” continues A22 Sports Management. The hoped-for launch of the Super League is scheduled for the 2024/2024 season… at the same time as the new version of the Champions League.

An error that becomes a symbol. Karim Benzema’s little finger appeared in the eyes of the whole world on Monday evening, during the presentation of the Ballon d’Or. This small handicap dates back to January 13, 2019, during a match between Betis and Real Madrid in Seville. Benzema then fractured his little finger after a clash with opposing defender Marc Bartra. Real’s medical staff had requested an operation to straighten the finger, but the surgery would have forced Benzema to miss a month of matches. Unthinkable at the time for a Real Madrid in great difficulty. Karim Benzema had then given up on the operation and ended the season with a splint and a solid bandage. Bandage he’s been wearing to every game ever since. But the player still has consequences, with a slightly twisted finger that can therefore be seen in the images of the Ballon d’Or evening.

Adidas jumped at the chance to promote it on the finger. By revealing a visual of a hand bandaged with gold.

Spotify has been Barça’s sponsor since the start of the season and the streamer intends to make people talk about him. After displaying rapper Drake’s logo, an owl, during the Clasico against Real Madrid, it could be the turn of Shakira, the former Madame Pique. Gerard Piqué, if he plays since he is more often a substitute this season, would therefore have to display a text or a logo referring to his single “Monotonia” which will be released on October 19. A piece that would speak precisely of his break with the Barça player. The agreement is in progress, and it would be a new snub from Barça for Gerard Pique, pushed towards the exit by the club for a few weeks.

