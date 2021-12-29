today’s free game is perfect for New Year’s Eve

To Epic Games Store they like traditions, because even in the Christmas holidays of 2021 it will return to give many gifts free games for Christmas.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, in this case we are talking about a real giveaway: you will not need a subscription to access it, but you just need to have a personal Epic Games account to log in.

Epic Games Store will offer the beauty of 15 free games at the end of this month, with a free title every day from 16 to 30 December.

This initiative from Epic Games Store replaces the classic free games of the week, an event that has been going on since 2018 with a very long history of titles given away.

The thirteenth free Christmas game of Epic Games Store is Moving Out, which will only be available until tomorrow!

Here is the description of Moving Out:

Moving Out is an absurd physics-based moving simulator that gives a whole new meaning to local co-op play! As the “Furniture Relocation and Relocation Specialist”, you will be assigned several relocation jobs in the busy city of Packmore.

Epic Games Store’s free Christmas games are announced every day at 17.00, so we advise you to come back to these pages so as not to miss any of the free games!

How to redeem free games

The window that opens on your browser will summarize the details of your order, which will amount to 0 €. Press the green button “place order” at the bottom right and then “accept” to complete the redemption and forever associate the game with your profile, as in the case of normal purchases.

In summary:

Access this link on the Epic Games Store Make sure you are logged into your profile. Go to the page of the free game you want to redeem and press “Get” At the window that appears, press “place your order” at the bottom right At the specific request, press “accept” The game is placed in your library.